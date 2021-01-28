A big fourth quarter lifted the 16th-ranked Boomers to a 66-48 win over Vici, ranked 12th in Class A, in high school basketball Thursday at Boomer Fieldhouse.
In the girls game, Vici, ranked 13th, turned back a Boomer rally in the second half to win 58-44.
The boys game was up for grabs through three periods as the Boomers held a narrow 39-37 advantage.
That changed in the fourth quarter. The Boomers scored 28 points in the final eight minutes to pull away, getting contributions from a number of players.
Max Cheap had a big fourth quarter to finish with 19 points and Bryan Pizarro hit a pair of three-pointers to get a big 19-0 run started.
Rylan Cope was also in double figures for the Boomers with 10 points, Kaden Kornele had eight and Jesus Cano had seven.
Chase McCracken had a big game for Vici with 20 points, 18 in the first half. Dyson Hazelbaker added 11 points.
Woodward improved to 13-2 this season.
Vici's girls sprinted to a 26-3 lead early in the second period of the girls game before the Boomers worked their way back to trail 31-17 at the half.
In the third period, the Boomers closed to within four before Vici used a 10-2 run to rebuild its lead to 45-33. Four different players scored in that stretch for the Indians.
Woodward made another run in the fourth quarter, closing the gap to six at 49-43, but Vici scored nine of the game's last 10 points for the victory.
Jadyn Watkins led the Indians with 18 points and Morgan Johnson scored 14. Lauren Morris added 10.
Woodward got 11 points from Madison Gartrell and Masey Porter had 10.
The Boomers dropped to 9-5.
Woodward's scheduled game at Blackwell on Friday has been canceled so the Boomers will next be on the floor on Tuesday hosting Guymon. It will be homecoming night for the Boomers.
