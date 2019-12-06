So far it has been a perfect season for the Woodward High School varsity basketball teams.
The Boomers swept a doubleheader from visiting Altus at Boomer Fieldhouse Friday, raising their records to 2-0 on the young campaign.
Woodward goes to Elk City next Tuesday.
The Boomer boys team blew out Altus early and rolled to an 86-41 victory.
Five players scored in double figures as the Boomers controlled things with a fast-paced offense and a defense that forced numerous turnovers.
Altus dropped to 0-2.
Zaine Farley, Coltyn Semmel and Max Cheap all had 13 points to pace the Boomers. Jack McClung added 11 and Zach Chavez 10.
The girls game was competitive but the Boomers pulled away in the fourth quarter for a 60-46 victory. Altus fell to 1-1.
Madison Gartrell had a huge game for the Boomers with 24 points, including eight straight during one stretch in the fourth period after Altus had closed to seven points.
Freshman Ava Long added 11 points, Masey Porter scored seven and Makale Floyd six.
Lakysia Johnson and Addison Stults combined for 42 of the 46 Altus points.
