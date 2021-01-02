SAYRE - Woodward returned to the basketball court in successful fashion here Saturday afternoon.
The girls, ranked 19th in 4A, downed Sayre, No. 16 in 2A, 46-36 and the boys blasted the Eagles 74-47 on the strength of a 38-point third quarter.
Both Woodward teams are 5-1 going into games at Guymon on Tuesday.
In the girls game, the Boomers led 24-21 at halftime. Sayre got as close as two points in the third period before the Boomers opened it back up to 34-29.
Nine different players scored for the Boomers led by Thessaly Pfiefer with nine points.
The boys game was also close at the half with Woodward holding a narrow 26-23 advantage.
That all changed in the third period as a 19-3 run put the Boomers in command and they closed the period in style, leading 64-34 going into the fourth quarter.
Zach Chavez led the Boomers with 15 points and Max Cheap scored 11. Woodward got points from 11 different players.
Sayre's girls dropped to 1-1 and the boys are 0-3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.