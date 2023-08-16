Woodward and Elk City played the equivalent of a high school softball doubleheader Tuesday night.
Actually, they played that plus another inning – all in one game.
In a 15-inning marathon, the Boomers edged Elk City 5-4 at the WHS field, improving to 10-3 overall and 2-0 in district competition.
A game that lasted over three hours finally ended when Woodward Kaleigh Mills hit a one-out bases-loaded single to score Lexi Mendell in the bottom of the 15th frame. Mills also pitched all 15 innings for the Boomers as did Aubrey Pogue for Elk City.
What was likely the longest game in the 30-plus year history of the Boomer softball program, saw momentum swing back and forth numerous times.
Elk City had an opportunity in the top of the 15th as the first two batters reached base before a fielder’s choice and two ground outs ended the threat.
In the bottom half, Mendell and Zoey Roberts singled with one out, then Bryleigh Douglas Fischer walked to set up the game-winner by Mills.
It was the second one-run win by the Boomers over Elk City in the last four days. They defeated the Elks 3-2 in the finals of the Woodward Tournament on Saturday.
Elk City fell to 7-4 overall and 0-1 in the district.
The Elks scored first with two runs in the top of the third inning. Woodward answered with a run in the bottom half as Ava Miller walked and scored on a double by Douglas-Fischer.
The Boomers loaded the bases with no outs in the fourth but came up empty, then came up with the tying run in the sixth.
Douglas-Fischer doubled to open the inning and scored on a grounder by Bailey Nelson.
The game continued at 2-2 until the 10th when Elk City put together three hits and scored twice for a 4-2 lead.
It didn’t last long.
In the bottom half, Nelson doubled and scored on Riley Moore’s triple. Moore then scored on a grounder by Jocelyn Treece.
In the 13th, the Boomers got a leadoff single from Ava Miller but ended up leaving the bases loaded.
Elk City put its first two runners on base in the 14th before Mills struck out the side.
Mills finished with 16 strikeouts and for Elk City Pogue had 14 strikeouts.
The Boomers return to action on Monday with a district doubleheader at Kingfisher, then will host Weatherford next Tuesday.
Area scores
Softball
Alva 4, Clinton 3
Tuttle 14-11, Anadarko 0-0
Arapaho-Butler 7, Canute 1
Texhoma 12, Balko-Forgan 4
Binger-Oney 9, Okarche 1
Sentinel 6, Burns Flat-Dill City 0
Perry 17, Chisholm 0
Garber 13, Covington-Douglsa 2
Waukomis 11, Dover 3
Norman North 3, Enid 2
Morrison 15, Fairview 0
Turpin 15, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 3
Thomas 7, Geary 2
Guymon 4, Laverne 3
Weatherford 9, Kingfisher 3
Leedey 10, Vici 1
Merritt 3, Mangum 2
Ringwood 20, Oklahoma Bible 12
Pond Creek-Hunter 11, Pioneer 5
Mooreland 4, Shattuck 2
Hobart 15, Watonga 4
Baseball
Arapaho-Butler 11, Vici 4
Granite 15, Blair/Olustee-Eldorado 2
Sentinel 13, Canute 4
Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 14, Cimarron 2
Drummond 8, Frontier 5
Hammon 21, Erick 0
Volleyball
Tuttle def. Clinton, 25-22, 25-21, 25-10
Enid def. Putnam North, 25-17, 25-14, 25-4
Sharon-Mutual def. Hennessey, 3-0
Monday’s games
Softball
Shattuck 8, Woodward 0
Alva 3-9, Luther 0-1
Apache 9, Anadrko 2
Arapaho-Butler 8, Hydro-Eakly 2
Leedey 11, Arnett 6
Texhoma 9, Boise Cityi 1
Buffalo 18, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 4
Verden 12, Calumet 0
Hobart 9, Cordell 1
Drummond 11, Timberlake 3
Enid 5, Edmond Memorial 3
Fairview 19, Thomas 16
Frontier 12-10, Dover 1-2
Hammon 15, Olustee-Eldorado 0
Hinton 4, Merritt 0
Sayre 7, Hollis 2
Seiling 10, Laverne 1
Lookeba-Sickles 3, Binger-Oney 1
Mooreland 9, Vici 5
Waukomis 14, Covington-Douglas 1
Baseball
Arapaho-Butler 2, Hydro-Eakly 1
Binger-Oney 11, Fletcher 3
Calumet 9, Lomega 1
Okarche 7, Canute 4
Dover 19, Carney 5
Ripley 17, Dover 1
Hammon 9, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 3
Volleyball
OBA def. Tulsa Webster, 25-5, 25-7, 25-4
Erick def. Canute, 25-14, 25-11, 25-22
