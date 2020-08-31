By Johnny McMahan
Arnett used an 8-run fifth inning to defeat the Boomers 11-2 in high school softball action at the WHS field on Monday.
The Boomers dropped to 10-16 while Arnett is 12-7.
Woodward is in district action the rest of the week, going to Piedmont for a 5 p.m. game today, then hosting Guthrie in a 4:30 p.m. contest on Thursday.
Brooklyn Bayless limited the Boomers to one hit through four innings. In the fifth, the Boomers broke through with two-out singles by Hailey Harlow and Justyce Wilson. Riley Moore drew a walk and Laynee Vo delivered a two-run single.
Arnett scored once in the second inning and twice in the third before breaking things open in the fifth. The Wildcats, ranked 12th in Class B, had 13 hits in the game.
Woodward split its final two games in the Shawnee Tournament on Saturday, defeating El Reno 5-2 and losing to Durant 10-4.
Against El Reno, Madison Gartrell went the distance, scattering four hits and striking out five.
The Boomers scored three runs in the first inning and added two more in the third. Allie Don Carlos and Harlow each drove in a pair of runs.
Durant took a 6-0 lead over the Boomers after two innings. Woodward closed the gap to 6-4 in the top of the sixth, but Durant scored four in the bottom half for the final margin.
Monday's area scores
Softball
Vici 8, Drummond 0; Vici 8, Timberlake 0; Fairview 14, Watonga 3; Geary 17, Verden 9; Hobart 6, Texhoma 2; Hobart 6, Texhoma 3; Mulhall-Orlando 14, Oilton 0; Leedey 11, Arapaho-Butler 3; Covington-Douglas 15, OBA 3; Geary 17, Verden 9; Mooreland 14, Woodward JV 0.
