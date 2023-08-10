Woodward opened its softball tournament with a pair of victories Thursday, defeating Fairview 7-2 and the OKC Broncos 5-1. Both games only went four innings due to time limits.
The Boomers improved to 3-1 overall and played pool round games against the Guymon JV and Seling on Friday. Bracket play starts Saturday at 9 a.m.
A five-run second inning keyed the Boomers win over Fairview. Lexi Mendell had a key hit to drive in two runs. Bryleigh Douglas-Fischer also drove in a run.
Fairview cut the lead to 5-2 but a big double play wiped out a Yellowjacket threat. Wtih the bases loaded and no outs in the fourth, Riley Moore fielded a sharp grounder at third, threw to Douglas-Fischer for the force at home, then took the return throw for the force at third base.
The Boomers added two more runs in the bottom of the fourth. Mendell doubled home a run and scored on an error.
Jocelyn Treece was the winning pitcher.
Against the Broncos, Kaleigh Mills got the win, allowing only a fourth inning run.
Another big inning sparked the Boomers as they scored five times in the second frame.
Moore started it with a walk, Trece doubled, Karlie Kidd reached on infield single, Ava Miller and Mendell singled in runs. Zoey Roberts brought in another on a ground out. An error accounted for the final run.
In other tournament games, the Woodward JV dropped contests to Elk City and Laverne, Guymon edged Moorleand 2-1 and Fairview routed the Guymon JV 15-2. Laverne and Mooreland tied at 2-2 due to time limits.
Other scores
Alva 5, Garber 1
Beaver 16, Hooker JV 2
Hooker 5, Beaver 2
Texxhoma 10, Tyrone 6
Texhoma 6, Turpin 5
Binger-Oney 10, Thomas 1
Leedey 9, Canute 0
Hinton 5, Clinton 0
Hammon 11, Cordell 0
Hammon 12, Duke 0
Enid 28, Lawton 0
