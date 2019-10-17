SHAWNEE - Woodward opens its bid for the Class 5A state softball championship on Thursday against a team it knows well.
Piedmont and the Boomers are both in District 5A-2 and have met twice this season with the Wildcats winning both, 11-1 in Woodward and 7-4 in the second meeting in Piedmont.
The Boomers will try and reverse the outcome in matchup number three.
Both teams are making their third straight appearance in state competition.
They enter the tournament nearly identical records. Piedmont is 23-7 and the Boomers 25-7 and both teams won their regional in solid fashion.
The Boomers are 15-2 since a 10-5 start to the season and are pretty solid in every area.
As a team the Boomers are hitting 367 led by senior first baseman Jordan Wadley who is batting at a .529 clip with two home runs and 40 runs batted in.
Payton Rowley is hitting. 520, Lizzy Hall .396, Makale Floyd .366 and Emily Nelson .351. All are seniors.
All five have played in every game as have Madison Gartrell and Madison Davis who hit .291 and .290, respectively.
Floyd provides a good deal of the power with six home runs and 42 RBI. Rowley has a pair of homers and 17 RBI.
Rowley has scored 47 runs this year, Hall 37 and Floyd 36.
On the pitching side, Hall has a 1.96 earned run average with 91 strikeouts in 62 innings. Gartrell has a 1.78 era in 49 innings with 41 strikeouts. Floyd is 2.72 in 40 innings with 73 strikeouts and Allie Don Carlos has 2.90 era in 14 innings.
The Piedmont-Woodward winner faces Tahlequah or Durant in the semifinals.
Tahlequah is 22-17 and split with Durant in the regular season. Durant sports a 24-13 record.
On the other side, two-time defending state champion Carl Albert is the number one seed in the tournament. Carl Albert has a 28-5 record and beat El Reno twice in the regular season, 4-1 and 10-0. El Reno is 22-12.
Pryor, state runner-up last year, has a 25-10 mark and split two games with Collinsville in the regular season. Collinsville is 25-7.
Class 5A Pairings
The Ballfields at Firelake
Thursday
Quarterfinals
11 a.m. - Carl Albert vs. El Reno
1:30 p.m. - Pryor vs. Collinsville
4 p.m. - Woodward vs. Piedmont
6:30 p.m. - Tahlequah vs. Durant
Friday
Semifinals
11 a.m. - Carl Albert/El Reno winner vs. Pryor/Collinsville winner
1:30 p.m. - Woodward/Piedmont winner vs. Tahlequah/Durant winner
Saturday
Championship game
2:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.