High school softball season opens Monday in Woodward and across the area.
The Boomers face quite a busy week as they host Del City on Monday and Noble for a doubleheader on Tuesday for district games at the high school field, then the Woodward Invitational starting Thursday at the Crystal Beach Sports Complex.
The games Monday and Tuesday start at 4 p.m.
Woodward's JV also has a pair of games leading up to the tournament, hosting Laverne at Crystal Beach on Monday at 4:30 p.m., then going to Clinton on Tuesday, also at 4:30 p.m.
Here are the Boomers varsity and JV rosters starting the season.
Varsity
Seniors - Madison Gartrell, Hailey Harlow, Laynee Vo
Juniors - Allie Don Carlos, Hallie Cook, Justyce Wilson, Cadence Harris, Sarah Warren, Sydnie Phillips, Lily Nippert, Melanie Calloway
Sophomores - JB Miramontes, Kendall Wells, Yolanda Aguirre
Freshman - Riley Moore
JV
Junior - Ashbee Hillyer
Sophomores - Denise Garcia, Ingrid Salgoda, Kaylynn Swindle
Freshmen - Alex Ramsey, Baylie Hardison, Elizabeth Ortega, Emily Hall, Emily McDowell, Jessica Davis, Jocelynn Treece, Kailey Barnes, Lily Luckett, Lily Talley, Peyton Newby, Skyla Purvis, Skylar Allison, Britley Pummel, Carly Weir
*****
The Woodward Tournament starts Thursday with a 15-team field.
Pool round games are Thursday with the bracket starting Friday morning.
Thursday's schedule
Pool A - Field 2
3 p.m. - Woodward vs. Seiling
4:30 p.m. - Woodward vs. Clinton
6 p.m. - Seiling vs. Clinton
Pool B - Field 3
3 p.m. - Guymon JV vs. Sayre
4:30 p.m. - Guymon JV vs. Laverne
6 p.m. - Sayre vs. Laverne
Pool C - Field 4
3 p.m. - Mooreland vs. Beaver
6 p.m. - Woodward JV vs. Beaver
7:30 p.m. - Woodward JV vs. Mooreland (Field 2)
Pool D
4:30 p.m. - OKC Broncos vs. Watonga (Field 4)
6 p.m. - Guymon vs. Watonga (Field 5)
7:30 p.m. - Guymon vs. OKC Broncos (Field 5)
Pool E - Field 5
3 p.m. - Kingfisher vs. Laverne JV
4:30 p.m. - Elk City vs. Kingfisher
7:30 p.m. - Elk City vs. Laverne JV (Field 3)
*****
Here is the area schedule for opening day on Monday and Tuesday.
Monday
Arnett at Beaver, 4 p.m.; Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply at Cheyenne, 4:30 p.m.; Leedey at Mooreland, 6 p.m.; Seiling at Thomas, 4:30 p.m.; Canute at Shattuck, 5 p.m.; Hammon at Blair, 6 p.m.
Tuesday
Buffalo at Arnett, 4:30 p.m.; Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply at Shattuck, 4:30 p.m.; Laverne at Guymon, 4:30 p.m.; Leedey at Merritt with Binger-Oney, 4 p.m.; Timberlake at Mooreland, 4:30 p.m.; Waynoka at Seiling, 4:30 p.m.; Fairview at Pioneer with Hennessey, 4:30 p.m.; Hammon at Granite, 6 p.m.
*****
Fall baseball actually opens today for a couple of teams. Leedey has a game against Binger-Oney at the University of Oklahoma while Vici plays Navajo at Bricktown Ballpark in Oklahoma City.
Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply/Arnett has its opener on Monday at Leedey. Vici plays at Cheyenne on Monday.
