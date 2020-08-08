Boomer softball

Madison Gartrell of Woodward delivers a pitch to the plate in a game last season. The Boomers open the 2020 season on Monday hosting Del City. (Photo by Johnny McMahan)

High school softball season opens Monday in Woodward and across the area.

The Boomers face quite a busy week as they host Del City on Monday and Noble for a doubleheader on Tuesday for district games at the high school field, then the Woodward Invitational starting Thursday at the Crystal Beach Sports Complex.

The games Monday and Tuesday start at 4 p.m.

Woodward's JV also has a pair of games leading up to the tournament, hosting Laverne at Crystal Beach on Monday at 4:30 p.m., then going to Clinton on Tuesday, also at 4:30 p.m.

Here are the Boomers varsity and JV rosters starting the season.

Varsity

Seniors - Madison Gartrell, Hailey Harlow, Laynee Vo

Juniors - Allie Don Carlos, Hallie Cook, Justyce Wilson, Cadence Harris, Sarah Warren, Sydnie Phillips, Lily Nippert, Melanie Calloway

Sophomores - JB Miramontes, Kendall Wells, Yolanda Aguirre

Freshman - Riley Moore

JV

Junior - Ashbee Hillyer

Sophomores - Denise Garcia, Ingrid Salgoda, Kaylynn Swindle

Freshmen - Alex Ramsey, Baylie Hardison, Elizabeth Ortega, Emily Hall, Emily McDowell, Jessica Davis, Jocelynn Treece, Kailey Barnes, Lily Luckett, Lily Talley, Peyton Newby, Skyla Purvis, Skylar Allison, Britley Pummel, Carly Weir

The Woodward Tournament starts Thursday with a 15-team field.

Pool round games are Thursday with the bracket starting Friday morning.

Thursday's schedule

Pool A - Field 2

3 p.m. - Woodward vs. Seiling

4:30 p.m. - Woodward vs. Clinton

6 p.m. - Seiling vs. Clinton

Pool B - Field 3

3 p.m. - Guymon JV vs. Sayre

4:30 p.m. - Guymon JV vs. Laverne

6 p.m. - Sayre vs. Laverne

Pool C - Field 4

3 p.m. - Mooreland vs. Beaver

6 p.m. - Woodward JV vs. Beaver

7:30 p.m. - Woodward JV vs. Mooreland (Field 2)

Pool D

4:30 p.m. - OKC Broncos vs. Watonga (Field 4)

6 p.m. - Guymon vs. Watonga (Field 5)

7:30 p.m. - Guymon vs. OKC Broncos (Field 5)

Pool E - Field 5

3 p.m. - Kingfisher vs. Laverne JV

4:30 p.m. - Elk City vs. Kingfisher

7:30 p.m. - Elk City vs. Laverne JV (Field 3)

Here is the area schedule for opening day on Monday and Tuesday.

Monday

Arnett at Beaver, 4 p.m.; Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply at Cheyenne, 4:30 p.m.; Leedey at Mooreland, 6 p.m.; Seiling at Thomas, 4:30 p.m.; Canute at Shattuck, 5 p.m.; Hammon at Blair, 6 p.m.

Tuesday

Buffalo at Arnett, 4:30 p.m.; Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply at Shattuck, 4:30 p.m.; Laverne at Guymon, 4:30 p.m.; Leedey at Merritt with Binger-Oney, 4 p.m.; Timberlake at Mooreland, 4:30 p.m.; Waynoka at Seiling, 4:30 p.m.; Fairview at Pioneer with Hennessey, 4:30 p.m.; Hammon at Granite, 6 p.m.

Fall baseball actually opens today for a couple of teams. Leedey has a game against Binger-Oney at the University of Oklahoma while Vici plays Navajo at Bricktown Ballpark in Oklahoma City.

Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply/Arnett has its opener on Monday at Leedey. Vici plays at Cheyenne on Monday.

