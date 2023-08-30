Woodward kicks off its football season at home Friday night against a highly-regarded Guthrie Bluejay sqaud.
Kickoff is 7 p.m. at Boomer Stadium.
This will be the debut for first-year head coach Ken Gordon, an assistant and defensive coordinator for several years in the NCAA Division II ranks before coming to Woodward.
Woodward will be looking for its first win over Guthrie since 2019.
Guthrie is 1-0 on the season after a 40-0 win over Class 6A Ponca City last Friday. The Bluejays are ranked in the top 10 of most Class 5A polls.
The Boomers are coming off a 1-9 season.
The area schedule on Friday is also packed with interesting games.
Buffalo opens its season with a road game at Waukomis and Seiling begins its campaign at Cyril. Seiling is considered one of the favorites to challenge for a state title in Class B.
Other games have Minco at Mooreland, Sharon-Mutual at Beaver, Okeene at Waynoka, Chisholm at Fairview, Alva at Thomas and Ringwood at Timberlake.
In the Panhandle, Tyrone visits Turpin, Hooker is at Wheeler, Texas and Texhoma goes to Gruver, Texas.
On Thursday, Class B number one Laverne is at Pioneer. Laverne shut out Waurika 46-0 a week ago and Pioneer lost big at Shattuck.
Mooreland is looking to bouce back from an opening night loss to Crescent against a Minco team that defeated Dibble 47-26 in its season opener.
Sharon-Mutual routed Billings 46-0 last week and will look to make it two in a row against the Beaver Dusters. Beaver lost 46-0 to Cherokee in its opener.
Waynoka, one of the top teams in Class C, had a big opening night, crushing Balko-Forgan 44-6. The Rails will face an Okeene team coming off a big 56-30 victory over Pond Creek-Hunter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.