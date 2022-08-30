GUTHRIE – An experienced Boomer football team will open the 2022 season at historic Jelsma Stadium on Friday night.
Kickoff is 7 p.m.
It will be the opener for the Boomers, but game two for Guthrie, which beat Ponca City in week zero.
Woodward has some 18 players with starting experience going into the season.
Offensively, quarterback Sam Cheap has a bevy of receivers available, including Taelen Laird, who has drawn interest from a number of NCAA Division II schools.
Up front, the Boomers have experience across the board with seniors Hunter Harrison, Drake Clavillas and Layten Phillips and juniors Peyton Carter and L. J. Mason. Another senior, Luis Corral is at the tight end slot.
“I think we have a good mix of guys upfront as well as skill guys on both sides of the ball,” said Boomer head coach Rick Luetjen. “We are working really hard on developing some depth so that an injury or two doesn’t wipe us out.
“We also have a full coaching staff and I feel like it’s allowing us to get more work done at practice.”
Tailback Hayden Hillyer had a big night running the ball in the Alva scrimmage.
On the defensive end, Ethan Matt is an anchor at nose guard with Harrison and Corral also up front. Kasen Boren is a returnee a linebacker and the secondary has returning corners Laird and Mason Boring along with free safety Lucas Shirkey.
While experienced, the Boomers also have promising youth with as many as four sophomores possibly starting on defense and young players filling key roles on defense as well.
Ace Long, a freshman, is the place kicker with Kash Shipley, a sophomore, handling punting duties.
Laird provides a big play threat in the return game.
The Boomers had mixed results in their two preseason scrimmages, executing well against Alva and struggling some against Crossings Christian.
“We were just always a little bit off on everything (against Crossings),” Luetjen said.
The head coach noted the best part of the two scrimmages were that the defense got some different looks with a wing T offense from Alva and a little more wide open attack from Crossings Christian.
Guthrie, a top 10 team in Class 5A, will offer the Class 4A Boomers a significant challenge on Friday.
The Bluejays are talented and deep, and will likely start 22 different players on offense and defense. Guthrie also has a deep crew of skill position players.
“The big thing on Friday is coming out and playing the game with intensity and passion because that’s how Guthrie will play,” Luetjen said. “We need to be able to match their physicality and execute on both sides of the ball. I’m also looking for our special teams to have a positive impact on the game.”
This is the first of three difficult non-conference games for the boomers who host Bethany, another top 10 team, next Friday then go to Newcastle on Sept. 16. Both Bethany and Newcastle were impressive in winning their openers.
Woodward will open district play on Sept. 23 against Cache and it will also be homecoming night.
Friday’s area schedule includes Waukomis at Buffalo, Pioneer at Laverne, Mooreland at Minco, Cyril at Seiling, Beaver at Sharon-Mutual and Waynoka at Okeene.
Start time everywhere is 7 p.m
At Jack Braud Field in Mutual it will be homecoming night and also opening night for the Trojans. Beaver is 0-1.
Seiling and Buffalo are also making their debuts while Pioneer and Waynoka are looking to go 2-0 and Mooreland tries to break into the win column against Minco.
