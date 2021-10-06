Coming off a tough home loss to McGuinness last week, the Boomers head to Guthrie looking for a district road victory.
Kickoff at Guthrie's historic Jelsma Stadium is 7 p.m. on Friday.
Guthrie is also hoping to bounce back from a last-second loss to Carl Albert.
Both teams are 1-1 in district play. Guthrie, ranked in the top 10 in most 5A polls, is 4-1 overall and the Boomers are 2-3.
Two years ago, the Boomers won at Jelsma Stadium and the Bluejays returned the favor at Boomer Stadium a year ago.
This is the first of two key road games for the Boomers as they go next week to Lawton Eisenhower.
Currently there is a four-way tie for third in the 5A-2 with the Boomers, Guthrie, Eisenhower and Piedmont all at 1-1.
Bishop McGuinness and Carl Albert are both 2-0 and play for the district lead Friday at McGuinness.
Other district games on Friday have Eisenhower at Guymon and Piedmont at Western Heights.
Here are the area games on Friday.
District A-1: Burns Flat-Dill City at Fairview, Texhoma at Mooreland, Thomas at Hooker at Sayre at Merritt.
District B-1: Balko-Forgan at Laverne, Seiling at Canton, Turpin at Shattuck.
District C-1: Sharon-Mutual at Waynoka, Geary at Tyrone, Boise City at Beaver, Corn Bible Academy at Buffalo (Saturday)
All games start at 7 p.m. except the Corn Bible-Buffalo contest set for 6 p.m.
The big matchup in Class B has Balko-Forgan, ranked as high as fifth in one poll, facing the Laverne Tigers, ranked either first or second.
Both teams are returning from off weeks. Two weeks ago, Balko-Forgan put up 76 points in a win over Hollis. The Bulls have scored at least 52 points in every game this season. Laverne got a solid road win at Pioneer in its last outing. The Tigers have allowed just 32 points all season.
In Class C, the Waynoka Railroaders look to stay unbeaten and keep pace with Tyrone at the top of C-1. Sharon-Mutual is coming off a loss to Tyrone and is just one game back in the district.
