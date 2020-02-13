Woodward’s boys will look to sweep the season series from the Guymon Tigers tonight at Boomer Fieldhouse.

Woodward won the first two meetings 75-56 in a tournament and 54-51 in Guymon.

On the girls side, the Boomers are trying for their first win against two previous losses to the Tigers,. 55-54 in overtime and 58-28 in Guymon.

Start time for the varsity girls is 6:30 p.m. with the boys following.

Guymon’s boys are 7-13 this season and coming off a win over Liberal, Kan., their first win over Liberal since 2004.

The Boomers are 12-8 and beat Alva on Tuesday.

Woodward’s girls come into the contest trying to snap a two-game losing streak. The Boomers are 9-11 this season.

Guymon is 12-8 and ranked 18th in Class 5A. On Tuesday, Guymon lost a 49-44 decision to unbeaten Liberal.

This is the start of a three-game homestand as the Boomers close the regular season.

Woodward hosts Alva on Monday and Clinton on Tuesday for senior night.

*****

District action opens tonight for Class A and B schools in. Here is the weekend schedule for Area 1 teams.

Class A Girls

Friday-Saturday

District 1 at Texhoma

6:30 p.m. - Texhoma vs. Beaver, winner vs. Turpin

District 2 at Cherokee

6:30 p.m. - Cherokee vs. Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply, winner vs. Waukomis

District 3 at Shattuck

6:30 p.m. - Laverne vs. Ringwood, winner vs. Shattuck

District 4 - at Garber

6:30 p.m. - Copan vs. OBA, winner vs. Garber

District 5 at Seiling

6:30 p.m. - Canton vs. Covington-Douglas, winner vs. Seiling

District 6 at Hydro-Eakly

6:30 p.m. - Coyle vs. Geary, winner vs. Hydro-Eakly

District 7 at Pond Creek-Hunter

6:30 p.m. - Pond Creek-Hunter vs. Woodland, winner vs. Drummond

District 8 at Frontier

6:30 p.m. - Regent Prep vs. Agra, winner vs. Frontier

Area III

District 1 at Vici

6:30 p.m. - Thomas vs. Union City, 6:30 p.m., winner vs. Vici

Class A Boys

Friday-Saturday

District 1 at Texhoma

8 p.m. - Turpin vs. Beaver, winner vs. Texhoma

District 2 at Cherokee

8 p.m. - Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply vs. Waukomis, winner vs. Cherokee

District 3 at Shattuck

8 p.m. - Ringwood vs. Laverne, winner vs. Shattuck

District 4 at Garber

8 p.m. - OBA vs. Copan, winner vs. Garber

District 5 at Seiling

8 p.m. - Covington-Douglas vs. Canton, winner vs. Seiling

District 6 at Hydro-Eakly

8 p.m. - Coyle vs. Geary, winner vs. Hydro-Eakly

District 7 at Pond Creek-Hunter

8 p.m. - Drummond vs. Woodland, winner vs. Pond Creek-Hunter

District 8 at Frontier

8 p.m. - Frontier vs. Agra, winner vs. Regent Prep

Area III

District 1 at Vici

Union City vs. Thomas, 8 p.m., winner vs. Vici

Class B Girls

Friday-Saturday

District 1 at Boise City

Saturday, 6:30 p.m. - Boise City vs. Felt

District 2 at Arnett

6:30 p.m. - Sweetwater vs. Goodwell, winner vs. Arnett

District 3 at Burlington

6:30 p.m. - DCLA vs. Freedom, winner vs. Burlington

District 4 at Tyrone

Saturday 6:30 p.m. - Forgan vs. Tyrone

District 5 at Balko

6:30 p.m. - Waynoka vs. Sharon-Mutual, winner vs. Balko

District 6 at Leedey

6:30 p.m. - Taloga vs. Aline-Cleo, winner vs. Leedey

District 7 at Timberlake

6:30 p.m. - Timberlake vs. Medford, winner vs. Kremlin-Hillsdale

District 8 at Buffalo

6:30 p.m. - Buffalo vs. Hardesty-Yarbrough, winner vs. Cimarron

Class B Boys

Friday-Saturday

District 1 at Boise City

Saturday, 8 p.m. - Boise City vs. Felt

District 2 at Arnett

8 p.m. - Arnett vs. Sweetwater, winner vs. Goodwell

District 3 at Burlington

8 p.m. - DCLA vs. Freedom, winner vs. Burlington

District 4 at Tyrone

Saturday 8 p.m. - Forgan vs. Tyrone

District 5 at Balko

8 p.m. - Waynoka vs. Balko, winner vs. Sharon-Mutual

District 6 at Leedey

8 p.m. - Taloga vs. Aline-Cleo, winner vs. Leedey

District 7 at Timberlake

8 p.m. - Kremlin-Hillsdale vs. Medford, winner vs. Timberlake

District 8 at Buffalo

8 p.m. - Cimarron vs. Hardesty-Yarbrough, winner vs. Buffalo

