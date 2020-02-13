Woodward’s boys will look to sweep the season series from the Guymon Tigers tonight at Boomer Fieldhouse.
Woodward won the first two meetings 75-56 in a tournament and 54-51 in Guymon.
On the girls side, the Boomers are trying for their first win against two previous losses to the Tigers,. 55-54 in overtime and 58-28 in Guymon.
Start time for the varsity girls is 6:30 p.m. with the boys following.
Guymon’s boys are 7-13 this season and coming off a win over Liberal, Kan., their first win over Liberal since 2004.
The Boomers are 12-8 and beat Alva on Tuesday.
Woodward’s girls come into the contest trying to snap a two-game losing streak. The Boomers are 9-11 this season.
Guymon is 12-8 and ranked 18th in Class 5A. On Tuesday, Guymon lost a 49-44 decision to unbeaten Liberal.
This is the start of a three-game homestand as the Boomers close the regular season.
Woodward hosts Alva on Monday and Clinton on Tuesday for senior night.
*****
District action opens tonight for Class A and B schools in. Here is the weekend schedule for Area 1 teams.
Class A Girls
Friday-Saturday
District 1 at Texhoma
6:30 p.m. - Texhoma vs. Beaver, winner vs. Turpin
District 2 at Cherokee
6:30 p.m. - Cherokee vs. Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply, winner vs. Waukomis
District 3 at Shattuck
6:30 p.m. - Laverne vs. Ringwood, winner vs. Shattuck
District 4 - at Garber
6:30 p.m. - Copan vs. OBA, winner vs. Garber
District 5 at Seiling
6:30 p.m. - Canton vs. Covington-Douglas, winner vs. Seiling
District 6 at Hydro-Eakly
6:30 p.m. - Coyle vs. Geary, winner vs. Hydro-Eakly
District 7 at Pond Creek-Hunter
6:30 p.m. - Pond Creek-Hunter vs. Woodland, winner vs. Drummond
District 8 at Frontier
6:30 p.m. - Regent Prep vs. Agra, winner vs. Frontier
Area III
District 1 at Vici
6:30 p.m. - Thomas vs. Union City, 6:30 p.m., winner vs. Vici
Class A Boys
Friday-Saturday
District 1 at Texhoma
8 p.m. - Turpin vs. Beaver, winner vs. Texhoma
District 2 at Cherokee
8 p.m. - Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply vs. Waukomis, winner vs. Cherokee
District 3 at Shattuck
8 p.m. - Ringwood vs. Laverne, winner vs. Shattuck
District 4 at Garber
8 p.m. - OBA vs. Copan, winner vs. Garber
District 5 at Seiling
8 p.m. - Covington-Douglas vs. Canton, winner vs. Seiling
District 6 at Hydro-Eakly
8 p.m. - Coyle vs. Geary, winner vs. Hydro-Eakly
District 7 at Pond Creek-Hunter
8 p.m. - Drummond vs. Woodland, winner vs. Pond Creek-Hunter
District 8 at Frontier
8 p.m. - Frontier vs. Agra, winner vs. Regent Prep
Area III
District 1 at Vici
Union City vs. Thomas, 8 p.m., winner vs. Vici
Class B Girls
Friday-Saturday
District 1 at Boise City
Saturday, 6:30 p.m. - Boise City vs. Felt
District 2 at Arnett
6:30 p.m. - Sweetwater vs. Goodwell, winner vs. Arnett
District 3 at Burlington
6:30 p.m. - DCLA vs. Freedom, winner vs. Burlington
District 4 at Tyrone
Saturday 6:30 p.m. - Forgan vs. Tyrone
District 5 at Balko
6:30 p.m. - Waynoka vs. Sharon-Mutual, winner vs. Balko
District 6 at Leedey
6:30 p.m. - Taloga vs. Aline-Cleo, winner vs. Leedey
District 7 at Timberlake
6:30 p.m. - Timberlake vs. Medford, winner vs. Kremlin-Hillsdale
District 8 at Buffalo
6:30 p.m. - Buffalo vs. Hardesty-Yarbrough, winner vs. Cimarron
Class B Boys
Friday-Saturday
District 1 at Boise City
Saturday, 8 p.m. - Boise City vs. Felt
District 2 at Arnett
8 p.m. - Arnett vs. Sweetwater, winner vs. Goodwell
District 3 at Burlington
8 p.m. - DCLA vs. Freedom, winner vs. Burlington
District 4 at Tyrone
Saturday 8 p.m. - Forgan vs. Tyrone
District 5 at Balko
8 p.m. - Waynoka vs. Balko, winner vs. Sharon-Mutual
District 6 at Leedey
8 p.m. - Taloga vs. Aline-Cleo, winner vs. Leedey
District 7 at Timberlake
8 p.m. - Kremlin-Hillsdale vs. Medford, winner vs. Timberlake
District 8 at Buffalo
8 p.m. - Cimarron vs. Hardesty-Yarbrough, winner vs. Buffalo
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.