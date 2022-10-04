A lengthy homestand for the Boomers gets underway this week as they host District 4A-1 leader Chickasha on Friday.
Kickoff at Boomer Stadium is 7 p.m. It will also be Miitary Appreciation Night at the stadium.
This is the first of three home games in four weeks for the Boomers. They will host John Marshall on Oct. 13 and Elk City on Oct. 28 for Senior Night. Originally the Boomers were off on Oct. 21 due to Western Heights dropping out of the district, but Athletic Director David Norton announced on Tuesday that the Boomers would be playing at Cashion either Oct. 20 or 21 depending on officials. Cashion was originally slated to play Stillwater’s JV team that week.
The Boomers come into this week’s game looking for their first win of the season and also trying to get in the picture for a potential playoff spot. Chickasha, 2-8, a year ago, sports a surprising 4-1 mark and has district wins over Weatherford and John Marshall.
Running back Ma’lek Murphy will provide the Boomer defense with a major test. Murphy has three consecutive 200-yard rushing games and only Noble in the season opener has held him under 100 yards.
Cade Rayburn triggers the Chickasha attack, though he doesn’t throw all that often.
The Boomer defense has shown an ability to force turnovers at times. Woodward is allowing 30 points a game in district competition.
On the offensive side, the Boomers moved the ball well at times against Weatherford and got touchdowns through the air and on the ground, but also missed on a couple of opportunities. Taelen Laird gives the Boomers big-play potential at receiver and Mason Boring caught a touchdown pass last week. Hayden Hillyer had a big game running the ball.
Chickasha’s defense has given up its share of points this season including 14 to a struggling John Marshall club last week.
The other 4A-1 games this week have Elk City at Cache and Weatherford at Clinton. John Marshall hosts Shawnee in a non-district contest. Elk City and Cache are currently 1-0 in league play.
The area schedule on Friday includes:
District A-1 – Hooker at Mooreland, Fairview at Sayre, Thomas at Texhoma, Merritt at Burns Flat-Dill City.
District B-1 – Hollis at Laverne (Thursday), Turpin at Beaver, Shattuck at Balko-Forgan
District C-1 – Tyrone at Sharon-Mutual, Waynoka at Timberlake, DCLA at Medford, Buffalo at Boise City.
The top A-1 game looks like the Hooker Bulldogs at Mooreland. Both teams are 1-1 in league games and still harbor ideas of potentially hosting a playoff game in a few weeks. Mooreland’s bugaboo so far has been close losses. The Bearcats four losses have been by a combined 29 points. Hooker rebounded from a loss to Fairview with a 50-14 win over Sayre. The Bulldogs have shown they can put some points on the board.
Fairview is ranked in the top 5 in Class A and plays like it, scoring at least 49 points in every game this year. Only ?Alva has scored more than 15 points against the Yellowjackets. Burns Flat-Dill City is looking to keep pace at the top of the district.
Anticipation has been building for the start of the B-1 season. The top five teams in the district are all ranked in the top 10 and combined have a record of 21-2.
Turpin has rolled through everyone so far, averaging nearly 53 points a game in the process. The Cardinals are big favorites again as they face the winless Beaver Dusters.
Shattuck is coming off a nice 22-6 win over Waurika and the Indians will face a road test against a Balko-Forgan team that has won four straight. Defense has been the biggest strength for the Indians, who have allowed around 12 points a game. Since its loss to Waynoka, the Balko-Forgan Bulls have outscored opponents 184-6.
Hollis brings a 4-0 mark and impressive numbers to Kilmer Field in Laverne for a test against the defending state champion Tigers. Laverne is 4-1 with the only loss a two-point decision to the Seiling Wildcats.
Both teams can put up big numbers on offense. Defensively, Laverne has tightened up its last two games, allowing just 12 points. Hollis has given up only 18 points all season.
This week’s feature game in Class C has the top two teams in the state squaring off as Timberlake hosts Waynoka.
Defending champion Timberlake hasn’t shown much of a dropoff after big graduation losses. The Tigers had a close call in the opener against Covington-Douglas but have rolled since and the defense has posed three consecutive shutouts.
Waynoka, ranked second, has impressed all year with its only semi-close game a 58-32 decision over Ringwood. The Rails are fast and explosive on offense with Jace Dunn and Landon Seiger. Teegun Allison has a big arm at quarterback.
Sharon-Mutual is looking for a second consecutive win as the Trojans host a Tyrone team off to a 1-4 start. Tyrone suffered some big graduation losses and it has shown in the results. Sharon-Mutual defeated DCLA last week.
Medford should be a tie for first in the district after this week. The Cardinals face winless DCLA.
Buffalo looks to bounce back from a loss to Waynoka against a Boise City team that is 0-5. Boise City has scored just 26 points all season.
