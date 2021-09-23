Week four of the high school football season has the Woodward Boomers traveling to Oklahoma City for their district opener on Friday.
The Boomers, 1-2 this season, will take on the 0-3 Western Heights Jets at Western Heights High School.
Kickoff is 7 p.m. and is the District 5A-2 opener for both schools.
This will be the first time in the 2021 season the Boomers are a big favorite going into the game.
Western Heights opted out of sports all together during the pandemic last season and the Jets have struggled to date this year.
In three games, the Jets have been outscored 156-0.
The Boomers are coming off a solid showing in a 25-15 loss at Weatherford last week, their third top 10 opponent in a row.
In that game, the Boomers showed some balance on offense and scored touchdowns in the air and on the ground. The difference primarily were some big plays the Eagles hit.
Defensively, the Boomers are allowing 26 points a game, but 41 of those came in the season opening loss to Clinton. The Boomers have allowed just 37 points total in the last two games.
Other 5A-2 games tonight have unbeaten Guthrie at Piedmont, Guymon at Carl Albert and Lawton Eisenhower at Bishop McGuinness.
The area schedule includes:
District A-1 - Thomas at Mooreland, Burns Flat-Dill City at Texhoma, Fairview at Sayre and Hooker at Merritt.
District B-1 (non-district games) - Balko-Forgan at Hollis, Ringwood at Canton, Seiling at Cherokee, Shattuck at Waurika and Laverne at Pioneer (Thursday). Turpin is off this week.
District C-1 - Beaver at Waynoka, Sharon-Mutual at Buffalo, Geary at Corn Bible, Boise City at Tyrone.
Kickoff at all sites is 7 p.m.
