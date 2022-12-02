CLINTON - Woodward’s girls opened the basketball season with a dominant performance, beating the host Tornadoes 57-22 on Friday night.
Thessaly Pfeifer led the Boomers with 17 points and went over the 1,000-point mark for her career. Averi Edwards was also in double figures with 14 points.
Jocelyn Treece added eight points, Lexi Mendell and Riley Moore had six each, Bryleigh Douglas-Fischer scored four and Keeli Cope two.
The victory also marked the debut of Lacy Moore as the Boomers head coach.
The Boomers will travel to Weatherford on Tuesday.
In the boys game, Woodward defeated Clinton 50-43 to start the season off with a victory.
Individual scoring wasn’t immediately available.
