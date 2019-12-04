Boomers open season with sweep
CLINTON - Woodward opened the high school basketball season with a sweep of the Tornadoes in the Tornado Dome Tuesday night.
The girls scored the last 11 points of the game to defeat the Lady Reds 44-33 while the boys built a big third quarter lead and held off a Clinton surge to win 75-71.
Caroline Price scored 14 points and Madison Gartrell 12 to pace the Woodward girls.
Price had all 14 of her points in the first half when Woodward took a 23-20 lead. The key stretch came in the second period when the Boomers went on an 11-0 run to erase a 14-9 deficit.
Clinton came back to lead 31-30 after three quarters and the game was tied 33-33 with 5:18 left.
Woodward dominated from there. Gartrell and Jordyn Wadley each hit four free throws, Makale Floyd one and Masey Porter had a bucket down the stretch.
Gartrell had nine second-half points.
In the boys game, Clinton led early, but the Boomers took a 38-36 halftime advantage.
They stretched the lead to 54-40 in the third period before Clinton rallied and cut the deficit to 56-50 going into the fourth quarter.
The Tornadoes got within two points in the fourth, but clutch free throw shooting by Max Cheap and Zach Chavez proved decisive as the Boomers got the win, their first over Clinton since the 2016-2017 season.
Cheap had 14 second half points and finished with 17 to lead a group of four players in double figures. Coltyn Semmel had 13 points, Rylan Cope 11 and Chavez 10.
Caden Powell had 19 to lead Clinton.
The Boomers are home on Friday to face the Altus Bulldogs. Varsity action starts at 6:30 p.m.
Girls
Woodward 44, Clinton 33
Woodward 6 17 7 14--44
Clinton 11 9 11 2--33
Woodward - Caroline Price 14, Madison Gartrell 12, Jordyn Wadley 6, Ava Long 2, Masey Porter 4, Makale Floyd 3, Avery Williams 3.
Boys
Woodward 75, Clinton 71
Woodward 19 19 18 19--75
Clinton 17 19 14 21--71
Woodward - Coltyn Semmel 13, Jack McClung 3, Zaine Farley 4, Zach Chavez 10, Kenyon Lanham 2, Jake Mead 4, Rylan Cope 11, Kaleb Key 9, Max Cheap 17, Kaden Kornele 4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.