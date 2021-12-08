Woodward High School will open its basketball season at home on Thursday.
The Boomers will host and play in the eight-team Compass Athletics Winter Classic at Boomer Fieldhouse.
Woodward’s boys, coming off an 18-win season and under the direction of new head coach Darius Roper, will take on Perryton, Texas at 11:30 p.m. The girls, under second year coach Lloyd Vedder, play Chisholm at 1 p.m. Woodward was 10-10 last season.
Other first-round boys games have defending champion Glenpool against Chisholm at 2:30 p.m,. Blanchard vs. Altus at 5:30 p.m. and Guthrie vs. Guymon at 8:30 p.m.
On the girls side, Guthrie plays Perryton at 10 a.m., Guymon faces Altus at 4 p.m. and Blanchard takes on Glenpool at 7 p.m.
The tournament runs through Saturday with 8 games each day.
Both Woodward teams finished second in the tournament last season and return key players for the new campaign.
Seniors Jake Mead, Jesus Cano and Zach Chavez are among several with extensive experience on the boys side. For the girls, junior Thessaly Pfeifer is the leading returning scorer. Masey Porter is another three-year starter returning.
Also on tap beginning Thursday is the Mooreland Holiday Classic.
Girls first round pairings include Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply vs. the Mooreland JV at 10 a.m., Waukomis vs. Texhoma at 12:50 p.m., Sayre vs. Vici at 3:40 p.m. and Waynoka vs. Mooreland at 6:30 p.m.
On the boys side, Sayre plays Waukomis at 11:25 a.m., Texhoma vs. Mooreland JV at 2:15 p.m., Waynoka vs. Vici at 5:05 p.m. and Mooreland plays Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply at 7:55 p.m.
Sharon-Mutual will be in the Cimarron Winter Classic on Thursday. The girls play Cimarron at 11 a.m. and the boys face Mulhall-Orlando at 12:15 p.m.
