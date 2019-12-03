CLINTON - Woodward High School opens its basketball season tonight in the Tornado Dome.
Varsity girls start at 6:30 p.m. and the boys at approximately 8 p.m.
Both Boomer teams bring plenty of experience to the floor this season.
Woodward’s girls are looking to replace two starters, including leading scorer and All-Stater Kami Porter.
Still, the Boomers do have plenty of veteran players as they face a Clinton team that beat them two of three games a year ago.
On the boys side, the Boomers return almost their entire team from last year as they try and end recent frustration against the Tornadoes. Clinton went 3-0 against the Boomers last season.
This is also the season opener for Clinton.
This year will mark a return to Class 4A for the Boomers, who played in Class 5A the previous four seasons.
Woodward will host Altus on Friday in the home opener.
Next week, the Boomers travel to Elk City on Tuesday, then host a tournament starting on Thursday.
A number of games are on the area schedule tonight, including:
Buffalo at Forgan
Turpin vs. Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply at Fort Supply
Sharon-Mutual at Leedey
Seiling at Thomas
Sweetwater at Vici
Goodwell at Balko
Boise City at Walsh, Colo.
Texhoma at Felt
Turpin at Tyrone
Hennessey at Fairview
Alva at Chisholm
Hammon at Cheyenne-Reydon
Sentinel at Erick
Canton at Okeene
Okarche at Watonga
The first ossaarankings.com basketball rankings were released on Monday.
In Class 4A, Heritage Hall is ranked 1 and Kingfisher 2. Anadarko is No. 6.
In 2A, the Hooker Bulldogs are No. 8.
In Class A, Vici starts off at No. 9 and arapaho-Butler is 14th.
In Class B, Leedey is ranked No. 3, Burlington No. 8, Hammon No. 10, Tyrone No. 15 and Buffalo is 19th.
On the girls side, Anadarko tops the 4A rankings with Weatherford at No. 8 and Kingfisher 19th.
Alva is ranked 17th in 3A.
In 2A, Fairview is 8th and Sayre 16th.
Seiling starts off at No. 4 in Class A with Vici 5th, and Shattuck 15th.
Leedey tops the Class B rankings with Boise City at 7, Hammon at 11, Balko at 15 and Burlington at 16.
