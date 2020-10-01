After a week off, the Boomers return to the football field on Friday with a trip to face Bishop McGuinness in Oklahoma City.
Woodward will be looking for its first win of the season while McGuinness is 3-1 and beat Lawton Eisenhower in its District 5A-2 opener last week. McGuinness is ranked in the top five in most Class 5A polls.
Game time is 7 p.m.
The Boomer defense will face an interesting challenge from the Irish, who are built a little differently than in recent years. McGuinness doesn't have the explosive running back like Dominic Richardson (now at Oklahoma State), but the Irish do have Luke Tarman, a major run-pass threat at quarterback.
Containing Tarman, who has rushed for 12 touchdowns this year and had 313 yards rushing against Lawton Eisenhower, will be a key for the Boomer defenders. Tarman has tossed three touchdown passes, but also has four interceptions.
On offense, the Boomers should have some opportunities to move the ball. McGuinness' defense is allowing a little over 300 yards a game and had trouble containing Lawton Eisenhower last week even while winning 56-34.
The deep passing game has been successful for the Boomers in their three previous games.
Another big key will be avoiding turnovers. Six turnovers cost the Boomers in the loss to Weatherford two weeks ago.
The other 5A-2 game this week has Piedmont at Guymon. Eisenhower is off due to Western Heights not playing and the Guthrie-Carl Albert game was canceled because of virus issues at Guthrie. Carl Albert, though, will host Bixby in a non-district clash that could be one of the most watched games of the season.
The area schedule on Friday is a busy one.
In District A-1, the Mooreland Bearcats host Burns Flat-Dill City, Texhoma goes to Merritt, Hooker is at Sayre and Thomas visits Fairview.
In District B-1 (non-district still), Seiling is at Snyder, Canton goes to Waurika and Turpin hosts Ringwood. Balko-Forgan, Laverne and Shattuck are all off this week.
In District C-1, Bufaflo hostes Geary, Sharon-Mutual is at Tyrone, Boise City travels to Waynoka and Corn Bible travels to Beaver.
Start time everywhere is 7 p.m.
It will be homecoming night in Mooreland as the Bearcats try to get the first win of the season.
Mooreland is coming off a 24-0 loss to district favorite Thomas last week while Burns Flat-Dill City is 1-3 but on a three-game losing streak after edging Carnegie in the first week of the season. Burns Flat lost 48-6 to Texhoma a week ago.
Thomas could face a challenge from a competitive Fairview club that also posted a shutout last week over Sayre.
Texhoma is 4-0 and playing its second consecutive district road game. Merritt has a 2-2 mark and lost to Hooker 50-15 last week.
Seiling has been up and down this year, winning two games by wide margins and losing two by equally wide margins, including a 46-0 setback to Cherokee last week. Snyder, out of District B-3, is 3-1 and averaging around 38 points a game.
Canton is looking to bounce back from its first loss of the season against a Waurika team that is 1-2 with losses to Laverne and Shattuck.
Unbeaten Buffalo, ranked second in Class C, will host a Geary team that is 2-2 but 1-0 in district games.
Buffalo has scored 50 or more points in three straight games and has shut out three of its four opponents. Geary has also put up big numbers in its two wins, but has given up 48 or more points in three of four games.
Waynoka, also 4-0 and ranked fifth will host a winless Boise City team. Boise City is giving up almost 54 points a game.
Sharon-Mutual's tough early district schedule continues as the Trojans make the trek to Tyrone. The Trojans are 0-3 and coming off a loss to Buffalo. Tyrone has wins over Turpin and Boise City wrapped around an upset loss to Balko-Forgan.
Corn Bible and Beaver are both looking for win No. 1 this season. Corn Bible came close last week losing a 50-48 shootout to Geary. Beaver has only scored 12 points all season.
