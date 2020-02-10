Woodward will play its final road games of the regular season tonight with a trip to Alva.

The girls will face their second highly ranked team is as many outings. After facing Class 4A No. 1 Anadarko last week, the Boomers now take on 20-1 Alva, ranked 5th in Class 3A.

Woodward is 9-10 on the season and Alva is on a seven-game winning streak.

The teams split meetings last season with each winning at home.

On the boys side, the Boomers take an 11-8 record into a matchup against a Goldbug team that has struggled all season. Alva is just 5-16 and its best win was probably the season opener over Chisholm.

Varsity girls start at 6:30 p.m. and the boys at 8 p.m.

Woodward will host Clinton on Friday.

The area schedule is a busy one as teams get in their final game before the start of district play at the A and B level.

Games include Arnett at Erick, Waynoka at Buffalo, Aline-Cleo at Freedom, Forgan at Laverne, Arapaho-Butler at Leedey, Fairview at Mooreland, Watonga at Seiling, Hammon at Sharon-Mutual, Hooker at Beaver, Elkhart, Kan. at Turpin, Burns Flat-Dill City at Cheyenne and Okeene at Drummond.

*****

District pairings

District action starts this week for the state's two smallest classes.

Here are the Area 1 pairings

Class A Girls

Friday-Saturday

District 1 at Texhoma

6:30 p.m. - Texhoma vs. Beaver, winner vs. Turpin

District 2 at Cherokee

6:30 p.m. - Cherokee vs. Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply, winner vs. Waukomis

District 3 at Shattuck

6:30 p.m. - Laverne vs. Ringwood, winner vs. Shattuck

District 4 - at Garber

6:30 p.m. - Copan vs. OBA, winner vs. Garber

District 5 at Seiling

6:30 p.m. - Canton vs. Covington-Douglas, winner vs. Seiling

District 6 at Hydro-Eakly

6:30 p.m. - Coyle vs. Geary, winner vs. Hydro-Eakly

District 7 at Pond Creek-Hunter

6:30 p.m. - Pond Creek-Hunter vs. Woodland, winner vs. Drummond

District 8 at Frontier

6:30 p.m. - Regent Prep vs. Agra, winner vs. Frontier

Area III

District 1 at Vici

6:30 p.m. - Thomas vs. Union City, 6:30 p.m., winner vs. Vici

Class A Boys

Friday-Saturday

District 1 at Texhoma

8 p.m. - Turpin vs. Beaver, winner vs. Texhoma

District 2 at Cherokee

8 p.m. - Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply vs. Waukomis, winner vs. Cherokee

District 3 at Shattuck

8 p.m. - Ringwood vs. Laverne, winner vs. Shattuck

District 4 at Garber

8 p.m. - OBA vs. Copan, winner vs. Garber

District 5 at Seiling

8 p.m. - Covington-Douglas vs. Canton, winner vs. Seiling

District 6 at Hydro-Eakly

8 p.m. - Coyle vs. Geary, winner vs. Hydro-Eakly

District 7 at Pond Creek-Hunter

8 p.m. - Drummond vs. Woodland, winner vs. Pond Creek-Hunter

District 8 at Frontier

8 p.m. - Frontier vs. Agra, winner vs. Regent Prep

Area III

District 1 at Vici - Union City vs. Thomas, 8 p.m., winner vs. Vici

Class B Girls

Friday-Saturday

District 1 at Boise City

Saturday, 6:30 p.m. - Boise City vs. Felt

District 2 at Arnett

6:30 p.m. - Sweetwater vs. Goodwell, winner vs. Arnett

District 3 at Burlington

6:30 p.m. - DCLA vs. Freedom, winner vs. Burlington

District 4 at Tyrone

Saturday 6:30 p.m. - Forgan vs. Tyrone

District 5 at Balko

6:30 p.m. - Waynoka vs. Sharon-Mutual, winner vs. Balko

District 6 at Leedey

6:30 p.m. - Taloga vs. Aline-Cleo, winner vs. Leedey

District 7 at Timberlake

6:30 p.m. - Timberlake vs. Medford, winner vs. Kremlin-Hillsdale

District 8 at Buffalo

6:30 p.m. - Buffalo vs. Hardesty-Yarbrough, winner vs. Cimarron

Class B Boys

Friday-Saturday

District 1 at Boise City

Saturday, 8 p.m. - Boise City vs. Felt

District 2 at Arnett

8 p.m. - Arnett vs. Sweetwater, winner vs. Goodwell

District 3 at Burlington

8 p.m. - DCLA vs. Freedom, winner vs. Burlington

District 4 at Tyrone

Saturday 8 p.m. - Forgan vs. Tyrone

District 5 at Balko

8 p.m. - Waynoka vs. Balko, winner vs. Sharon-Mutual

District 6 at Leedey

8 p.m. - Taloga vs. Aline-Cleo, winner vs. Leedey

District 7 at Timberlake

8 p.m. - Kremlin-Hillsdale vs. Medford, winner vs. Timberlake

District 8 at Buffalo

8 p.m. - Cimarron vs. Hardesty-Yarbrough, winner vs. Buffalo

