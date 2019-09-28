Celebrating homecoming, the Boomers gave alumni and fans in attendance plenty to cheer about Friday night.
Woodward used strong showings in the second and fourth periods to defeat Lawton Eisenhower 40-20 in the District 5A-2 opener.
The Boomers evened their season record at 2-2 while Eisenhower fell to 0-4.
Defense was a big factor in the win as the Boomers returned two interceptions for touchdowns and got a pair of key fourth-down stops in the first half, one on the goal line.
Drake Parker scored four times on the night and Matt Ogden and Parker Pruett added touchdowns.
The Boomers stopped the Eagles inside the five on their first possession, but on the next, Eisenhower took a 7-0 lead on a long pass play midway through the opening period.
The Boomers answered on their next possession as Parker took a short pass from Pruett and went through and over would-be tacklers for a 46-yard touchdown.
Ogden’s first interception gave the Boomers a short field on their next possession. Pruett’s 27-yard run moved the ball inside the 10, and two players later, Parker picked up a fumble and raced 11 yards for the go-ahead score.
The Boomers made it 21-7 as Ogden returned his second interception 63 yards for a touchdown.
Early in the second half a high snap on a Boomer punt attempt gave the Eagles first down at the Boomer five. They scored in two plays, cutting the lead to 21-14.
From there, the game turned into a defensive battle, until the Boomers pieced together an 85-yard, 13-play scoring drive capped by Pruett’s five-yard run midway through the fourth quarter.
Woodward converted twice on third down and once on fourth during the drive.
The Eagles came right back to close the gap to 27-20 with 4:03 left, but an attempted onside kick failed, and the Boomers went 44-yards in six plays to put the game away. Parker got the touchdown on 12-yard run.
That made it 33-20 and Parker’s interception return for a touchdown completed the scoring.
The Boomers forced four turnovers in beating the Eagles for the third time in four years.
Woodward will host second-ranked Bishop McGuinness next week on Military Appreciation Night.
McGuinness, 3-1 beat Northwest Classen 56-0 on Thursday night.
In other 5A-2 games Friday, top-ranked Carl Albert routed Guymon 63-0 and Piedmont blitzed Guthrie 49-7.
*****
In an area game on Friday, Sharon-Mutual got a key district road win, downing Waynoka 42-30 in C-1 action.
In a back and forth game, Waynoka led 14-12 at the half and Sharon-Mutual took a 28-14 lead going into the fourth period.
Each team scored twice in the final 12 minutes.
Alex Carter scored six touchdowns for Sharon-Mutual including the clincher with 24 seconds left.
Cason Olson tossed three touchdown passes for Waynoka and Chris Green returned a punt 61 yards for a score.
Carter finished the game with 248 yards on 22 carries and Torin Darden added 103 yards on 9 rushes for the Trojans.
Olson completed 16 of 27 passes for 268 yards to pace the Rails.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.