The Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association announced the football district assignments for the 2022 and 2023 seasons on Wednesday.

Locally, the big change is Woodward moving down to Class 4A after several seasons in 5A. The Boomers are in District 1 with several familiar opponents such as Clinton, Elk City and Weatherford. Also in the district are Cache, Chickasha, John Marshall and Western Heights.

There were no changes to Mooreland's district, (A-1), but some significant changes were made in 8-man districts. Other teams in the district are Thomas, Texhoma, Hooker, Sayre, Merritt, Fairview and Burns Flat-Dill City.

District B-1 will include Beaver (up from Class C) and Hollis (independent the last two years). Laverne, Shattuck, Balko-Forgan and Turpin return. Seiling and Canton were moved to District B-3.

In Class C, Timberlake, Medford and Deer Creek-Lamont join District C-1 along with Sharon-Mutual, Waynoka, Buffalo, Boise City and Tyrone. Geary and Corn Bible Academy move to District 2 and Beaver went to Class B.

6A-1

District 1: Jenks, Bixby, Broken Arrow, Moore, Norman North, Westmoore, Southmoore, Enid

District 2: Edmond Santa Fe, Owasso, Union, Mustang, Yukon, Norman, Edmond North, Edmond Memorial

6A-2

District 1: Stillwater, Tulsa Washington, Sand Springs, Muskogee, Bartlesville, Tahlequah, US Grant, Putnam West

District 2: Choctaw, Putnam City North, Putnam City, Lawton, Deer Creek-Edmond, Ponca City, Capitol Hill, Northwest Classen

5A

District 1 - MacArthur, Altus, Ardmore, Duncan, Elgin, El Reno, Midwest City, Noble

District 2: Piedmont, Carl Albert, Eisenhower, Guthrie, Guymon, Bishop McGuinness, Shawnee, Southeast

District 3: Sapulpa, McAlester, Durant, Coweta, Del City, Tulsa Memorial, East Central, Glenpool

District 4: Claremore, Bishop Kelley, Collinsville, Grove, Tulsa Edison, Pryor, Nathan Hale, Will Rogers

4A

District 1: Cache, Woodward, Elk City, Clinton, Weatherford, Chickasha, John Marshall, Western Heights

District 2: Blanchard, Tuttle, Newcastle, Harrah, Bridge Creek, Tecumseh, Classen SAS, Bethany

District 3: Skiatook, Miami, Catoosa, McLain, Oologah, Cleveland, Wagoner, Cushing

District 4: Poteau, Broken Bow, Stilwell, Sallisaw, Hilldale, Fort Gibson, Ada, Madill

3A

District 1: Kingfisher, Anadarko, Mannford, Metro Christian, Mount St. Mary, McLoud, North Rock Creek, Perkins.

District 2: Lone Grove, Dickson, Heritage Hall, Marlow, Douglass, Pauls Valley, Plainview, Sulphur

District 3: Berryhill, Checotah, Webster, Lincoln Christian, Locust Grove, Muldrow, Seminole, Stigler

District 4: Bristow, Cascia Hall, Dewey, Holland Hall, Inola, Jay, Tulsa Central, Verdigris

2A

District 1: Hennessey, Alva, Blackwell, Chisholm, Millwood, Newkirk, Oklahoma Christian, Perry

District 2: Jones, Bethel, Chandler, Crossings Christian, Kellyville, Luther, Meeker, Star Spencer

District 3: Lindsay, Comanche, Community Christian, Crooked Oak, Frederick, Little Axe, Purcell, Washington

District 4: Davis, Atoka, Coalgate, Marietta, Holdenville, Kingston, Lexington, Tishomingo

District 5: Okemah, Henyretta, Keys, Prague, Roland, Sequoyah Tahlequah, Vian, Warner

District 6: Antlers, Eufaula, Heavener, Hugo, Idabel, Spiro, Valliant, Wilburton

District 7: Beggs, Kansas, Kiefer, Morris, Okmulgee, Sperry, Victory Christian, Westville

District 8: Adair, Caney Valley, Nowata, Pawhuska, Rejoice Christian, Salina, Sequoyah Claremore, Vinita

A

District 1: Thomas, Texhoma, Hooker, Mooreland, Sayre, Merritt, Fairview, Burns Flat-Dill City

District 2: Apache, Cordell, Hobart, Mangum, Carnegie, Snyder, Walters, Empire

District 3: Cashion, Pioneer, Crescent, OCA, Christian Heritage, Watonga, Hinton, Minco

District 4: Dibble, Wynnewood, Stratford, Elmore City, Ringling, Healdton, Rush Springs, Wayne

District 5: Pawnee, Morrison, Woodland, Hominy, Chouteau, Chelsea, Oklahoma Union, Tonkawa

District 6: Stroud, Savanna, Liberty, Mounds, Konawa, Wewoka, Allen, Hartshorne

District 7: Ketchum, Quapaw, Commerce, Wyandotte, Fairland, Hulbert, Afton, Colcord

District 8: Central High, Porter, Haskell, Gore, Panama, Pocola, Canadian, Talihina

B

District 1: Balko-Forgan, Beaver, Hollis, Laverne, Shattuck, Turpin

District 2: Cherokee, Garber, Oklahoma Bible, Pond Creek-Hunter, Kremlin-Hillsdale, Ringwood

District 3: Canton, Covington-Douglas, Okeene, Seiling, Southwest Covenant, Waukomis

District 4: Alex, Cyril, Central High, Velma-Alma, Waurika, Wilson

District 5: Caddo, Dewar, Midway, Porum, Quinton, Webbers Falls

District 6: Foyil, Cave Springs, Arkoma, Gans, Keota, Welch

District 7; Barnsdall, Drumright, Olive, Prue, Regent Prep, Yale

District 8: Davenport, Depew, Strother, Weleetka, Wellston, Wetumka

C

District 1: Timberlake, Buffalo, DCLA, Medford, Sharon-Mutual, Boise City, Tyrone, Waynoka

District 2: Tipton, Corn Bible, Geary, Grandfield, Mountain View-Gotebo, Ryan, Temple, Bray-Doyle

District 3: Coyle, Copan, Bluejacket, Oaks, South Coffeyville, Watts, Wesleyan, Wilson (Henryetta)

District 4: Sasakwa, Fox, Graham-Dustin, Maud, Maysville, Paoli, Bowlegs, Thackerville.

