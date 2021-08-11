The Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association announced the football district assignments for the 2022 and 2023 seasons on Wednesday.
Locally, the big change is Woodward moving down to Class 4A after several seasons in 5A. The Boomers are in District 1 with several familiar opponents such as Clinton, Elk City and Weatherford. Also in the district are Cache, Chickasha, John Marshall and Western Heights.
There were no changes to Mooreland's district, (A-1), but some significant changes were made in 8-man districts. Other teams in the district are Thomas, Texhoma, Hooker, Sayre, Merritt, Fairview and Burns Flat-Dill City.
District B-1 will include Beaver (up from Class C) and Hollis (independent the last two years). Laverne, Shattuck, Balko-Forgan and Turpin return. Seiling and Canton were moved to District B-3.
In Class C, Timberlake, Medford and Deer Creek-Lamont join District C-1 along with Sharon-Mutual, Waynoka, Buffalo, Boise City and Tyrone. Geary and Corn Bible Academy move to District 2 and Beaver went to Class B.
6A-1
District 1: Jenks, Bixby, Broken Arrow, Moore, Norman North, Westmoore, Southmoore, Enid
District 2: Edmond Santa Fe, Owasso, Union, Mustang, Yukon, Norman, Edmond North, Edmond Memorial
6A-2
District 1: Stillwater, Tulsa Washington, Sand Springs, Muskogee, Bartlesville, Tahlequah, US Grant, Putnam West
District 2: Choctaw, Putnam City North, Putnam City, Lawton, Deer Creek-Edmond, Ponca City, Capitol Hill, Northwest Classen
5A
District 1 - MacArthur, Altus, Ardmore, Duncan, Elgin, El Reno, Midwest City, Noble
District 2: Piedmont, Carl Albert, Eisenhower, Guthrie, Guymon, Bishop McGuinness, Shawnee, Southeast
District 3: Sapulpa, McAlester, Durant, Coweta, Del City, Tulsa Memorial, East Central, Glenpool
District 4: Claremore, Bishop Kelley, Collinsville, Grove, Tulsa Edison, Pryor, Nathan Hale, Will Rogers
4A
District 1: Cache, Woodward, Elk City, Clinton, Weatherford, Chickasha, John Marshall, Western Heights
District 2: Blanchard, Tuttle, Newcastle, Harrah, Bridge Creek, Tecumseh, Classen SAS, Bethany
District 3: Skiatook, Miami, Catoosa, McLain, Oologah, Cleveland, Wagoner, Cushing
District 4: Poteau, Broken Bow, Stilwell, Sallisaw, Hilldale, Fort Gibson, Ada, Madill
3A
District 1: Kingfisher, Anadarko, Mannford, Metro Christian, Mount St. Mary, McLoud, North Rock Creek, Perkins.
District 2: Lone Grove, Dickson, Heritage Hall, Marlow, Douglass, Pauls Valley, Plainview, Sulphur
District 3: Berryhill, Checotah, Webster, Lincoln Christian, Locust Grove, Muldrow, Seminole, Stigler
District 4: Bristow, Cascia Hall, Dewey, Holland Hall, Inola, Jay, Tulsa Central, Verdigris
2A
District 1: Hennessey, Alva, Blackwell, Chisholm, Millwood, Newkirk, Oklahoma Christian, Perry
District 2: Jones, Bethel, Chandler, Crossings Christian, Kellyville, Luther, Meeker, Star Spencer
District 3: Lindsay, Comanche, Community Christian, Crooked Oak, Frederick, Little Axe, Purcell, Washington
District 4: Davis, Atoka, Coalgate, Marietta, Holdenville, Kingston, Lexington, Tishomingo
District 5: Okemah, Henyretta, Keys, Prague, Roland, Sequoyah Tahlequah, Vian, Warner
District 6: Antlers, Eufaula, Heavener, Hugo, Idabel, Spiro, Valliant, Wilburton
District 7: Beggs, Kansas, Kiefer, Morris, Okmulgee, Sperry, Victory Christian, Westville
District 8: Adair, Caney Valley, Nowata, Pawhuska, Rejoice Christian, Salina, Sequoyah Claremore, Vinita
A
District 1: Thomas, Texhoma, Hooker, Mooreland, Sayre, Merritt, Fairview, Burns Flat-Dill City
District 2: Apache, Cordell, Hobart, Mangum, Carnegie, Snyder, Walters, Empire
District 3: Cashion, Pioneer, Crescent, OCA, Christian Heritage, Watonga, Hinton, Minco
District 4: Dibble, Wynnewood, Stratford, Elmore City, Ringling, Healdton, Rush Springs, Wayne
District 5: Pawnee, Morrison, Woodland, Hominy, Chouteau, Chelsea, Oklahoma Union, Tonkawa
District 6: Stroud, Savanna, Liberty, Mounds, Konawa, Wewoka, Allen, Hartshorne
District 7: Ketchum, Quapaw, Commerce, Wyandotte, Fairland, Hulbert, Afton, Colcord
District 8: Central High, Porter, Haskell, Gore, Panama, Pocola, Canadian, Talihina
B
District 1: Balko-Forgan, Beaver, Hollis, Laverne, Shattuck, Turpin
District 2: Cherokee, Garber, Oklahoma Bible, Pond Creek-Hunter, Kremlin-Hillsdale, Ringwood
District 3: Canton, Covington-Douglas, Okeene, Seiling, Southwest Covenant, Waukomis
District 4: Alex, Cyril, Central High, Velma-Alma, Waurika, Wilson
District 5: Caddo, Dewar, Midway, Porum, Quinton, Webbers Falls
District 6: Foyil, Cave Springs, Arkoma, Gans, Keota, Welch
District 7; Barnsdall, Drumright, Olive, Prue, Regent Prep, Yale
District 8: Davenport, Depew, Strother, Weleetka, Wellston, Wetumka
C
District 1: Timberlake, Buffalo, DCLA, Medford, Sharon-Mutual, Boise City, Tyrone, Waynoka
District 2: Tipton, Corn Bible, Geary, Grandfield, Mountain View-Gotebo, Ryan, Temple, Bray-Doyle
District 3: Coyle, Copan, Bluejacket, Oaks, South Coffeyville, Watts, Wesleyan, Wilson (Henryetta)
District 4: Sasakwa, Fox, Graham-Dustin, Maud, Maysville, Paoli, Bowlegs, Thackerville.
