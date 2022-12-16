The Woodward School District will be looking for a new head football coach after the resignation of Rick Luetjen this week.
Luetjen came to Woodward from Hennessey and has been the Boomers coach the last four years. He took teams to the playoffs twice in that span. This year the Boomers were riddled by injuries during a 1-9 campaign.
Luetjen said in an email he was called in on Thursday and told that he would not be rehired as the head football coach for next year.
“I felt it was in the best interest of the school to submit my resignation as the head football coach so they could move forward in their search for a replacement,” Luetjen said. “I was in no way prepared to step down as the head coach and I had no desire to leave the town of Woodward. We truly enjoy the community and the people here and we feel right at home here in Woodward.
“More importantly, I wasn’t ready to walk away from the kids in our football program. I couldn’t be any more proud of the work they’ve poured into Boomer football. I can’t think of a Friday night that they didn’t give us everything they had and played till the final buzzer. Even though we didn’t win a lot of games on the field, I hope the young men we’ve had come through have learned a little more about life to carry and can use that throughout the rest of their life.”
Luetjen praised the work of his assistant coaches.
“I want to thank all of the coaches that have put countless hours of time and energy into this football program and for always having my back. The administration and the AD’s at the high school have been outstanding to me, and I really appreciate Grant Walker for getting Kathy and I to Woodward.”
Luetjen coached two All-Staters – this season’s teams have not been announced yet – and several All-Region and All-State by Class players.
Luetjen was instrumental in bringing the regional powerlifting competition to Woodward with athletes coming to the community from across western Oklahoma and the metro area. Several local athletes qualified for state competition in powerlifting.
As for his future plans, Luetjen said that was up in the air.
“I don’t really have any since I wasn’t prepared for this,” he said. “Right now we’re just going to play it by ear and see what happens?”
Athletic Director David Norton praised Luetjen in an email statement.
“I would like to thank Rick for his immense contributions to the Woodward High School football program,” Norton said. “Rick has represented Woodward football with unwavering grace, humility and integrity.
“He has cared tremendously for each and every student athlete in his program while helping them pursue their full academic and athletic potential.”
Norton said Luetjen will “forever remain a valued member of the Woodward Boomer family and an integral part of the storied history of the program. I hope Boomer fans everywhere will join me in thanking Rick and his family for their extraordinary years of service and wishing them all the best in their next chapter.”
Norton said the search for a new head coach will begin immediately.
