Two teams looking for some traction in District 4A-1 meet Friday at Eagle Stadium as the Boomers visit Weatherford.
Kickoff time is 7 p.m.
Both teams are coming off frustrating district losses. The Boomers dropped a 28-14 decision to Cache at home while Weatherford fell 42-28 at Chickasha.
The Eagles do have one win, 20-19 over El Reno in their only home game so far. The Boomers are 0-4.
The Boomers have not beaten Weatherford since the 2013 season.
Woodward’s offense has shown some spark with Ace Long in the running game and Sam Cheap to Taelen Laird through the air. Long, a freshman, already has a pair of 100-yard rushing games.
Avoiding turnovers will be a key for the Boomers. A turnover set up one of the Cache touchdowns last week and two others came when the Boomers were deep in Cache territory.
Weatherford has struggled some defensively, giving up 38, 41 and 42 points in their three losses. Against Chickasha, the Eagles gave up 424 yards with almost 300 coming on the ground.
The Boomer defense had its moments against Cache, forcing four turnovers. Both Woodward touchdowns came after turnovers.
The Eagle offense features quarterback Reece Villines, who threw for 185 yards and two touchdowns against Chickasha. Jackson Blackmon is the top rushing threat and C. J. Nickson a key receiver.
The featured 4A-1 game this week has Clinton visiting Elk City. Both teams are off to 3-1 starts and appear to be the top two teams in the district so far. Also Chickasha looks for a 2-0 district start as it hosts John Marshall. Cache is at Oklahoma Southeast in a non-district contest.
This week’s area schedule includes Buffalo at Waynoka, Mooreland at Burns Flat-Dill City, Pond Creek-Hunter at Seiling, Sharon-Mutual at DCLA (Thursday), Waurika at Shattuck, Alva at Newkirk, Fairview at Thomas, Cherokee at Balko-Forgan, Sayre at Hooker, Boise City at Medford (Thursday), Timberlake at Tyrone, and Ringwood at Turpin.
Kickoff everywhere is at 7 p.m.
Mooreland got a solid win over Merritt to open district play and goes for two in a row at undefeated Burns Flat-Dill City. The Eagles beat Texhoma a week ago in the district opener. Both teams are pretty solid on defense and Burns Flat has only allowed 20 points in four games.
Fairview, ranked as high as third, is on the road to face a rebuilding Thomas team that is just 1-3, though the Terriers won their district opener last week.
Sayre has a long trip and a difficult task against the Hooker Bulldogs. Both teams are 0-1 in the district. Texhoma tries to get its first district win at Merritt.
In C-1, Timberlake makes the long trip to face Tyrone. The Tigers are the defending state champions and top-ranked team in Class C. Tyrone lost a big lead and the game to Buffalo, 44-42, last week.
Waynoka, ranked second in some polls, goes for its fifth straight win against a Buffalo team that is ranked in some top 10s with a 2-2 record.
Sharon-Mutual dropped a frustrating game to Medford last week and looks to rebound against winless DCLA. Sharon-Mutual’s Braydon Thompson is coming off a 279-yard rushing performance. DCLA has been outscored 196-0 in four games so far.
Boise City looks for its first league win against the Medford Cardinals. Medford is 1-0 in the district.
Class B teams are still a week away from district action.
There are still some potentially interesting matchups this week.
Turpin is looking for a 5-0 start as it hosts Ringwood, which is coming off a thrilling last-minute victory over Canton. That was the first win for the Red Devils.
In four games so far, Turpin has outscored opponents by a 195-12 margin.
Shattuck is unbeaten at 3-0 and hosts a capable Waurika team that has lost only to Laverne. Shattuck’s offense has rolled up 46 and 58 points in the last two weeks. Waurika has also shown it can score, averaging 44 points a game.
Balko-Forgan has won three straight since an opening loss to Waynoka. The Bulls have outscored their last three foes 138-6. Cherokee is 1-3 but has been able to score points behind Kai McHenry. Defense has been a problem, giving up 158 points in the three losses.
Hollis, Laverne and Beaver are off this week.
