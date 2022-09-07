After a forgettable opener last week, the Boomers look to bounce back Friday against Bethany at Boomer Stadium.
Kickoff is 7 p.m.
Bethany will be the second consecutive top 10 opponent for the Boomers. The Bronchos are ranked in the 7-10 range in several Class 4A polls and own wins this season over Jones and John Marshall.
The Boomers are coming off a 50-0 loss to Class 5A Guthrie last week in which very little went right.
Last season the Boomers were in a similar spot going into week two after losing big to Clinton. The Boomers upended Bethany then and look to duplicate the feat this year.
Coach Rick Luetjen has an experienced unit across the board with a veteran offensive line, veteran quarterback and big-play wide receiver.
Bethany gave up some points to a strong Jones club, but put the clamps on John Marshall – a team the Boomers will see later this season.
The Bronchos have five interceptions in two games, two by Taylor Heim.
Offensively, Bethany has used two quarterback this year. Heim is one and is also a threat as a receiver and runner. Jaden Gilliand is the team’s leading rusher with 184 yards and three touchdowns so far.
This week’s area schedule includes, Buffalo at Beaver (Thursday), Seiling at Laverne, Pawnee at Mooreland, Shattuck at Cherokee and Sharon-Mutual at Canton.
Also, Alva at Fairview, Tyrone at Balko-Forgan, Boise City at Turpin, Hooker at Watonga and Texhoma at Carnegie.
Start time at all sites is 7 p.m.
The top matchup is arguably Seiling at Laverne.
Laverne is ranked No. 1 in Class B and Seiling is in the top five in most polls. Former district rivals, this is a non-district contest as Seiling moved out of District 1 this year.
The Wildcats, a quarterfinalist last year, opened the season with a 46-0 rout of Cyril.
Laverne is 2-0 with victories over Waurika and Pioneer.
Both teams are explosive on offense and feature top quarterbacks in Felix Teal (Laverne) and Kaden Manuel (Seiling).
The key will be which defense can get some stops.
Shattuck faces a second straight road test at Cherokee. The Indians won at Pioneer two weeks ago while Cherokee is 1-1 after a 48-0 loss to top five Dewar a week ago. Cherokee won its opener against Beaver.
After a pair of close losses, the Mooreland Bearcats go into their home opener looking for win No. 1. The Bearcats are also looking for some points having scored just one touchdown in two games. Pawnee edged Okemah 14-12 in its opener.
Sharon-Mutual will try to go 2-0 against a Canton team that is 1-1 with a close loss to Garber and big win over Geary. Canton has shown plenty of offense averaging 45 points in two games. The Tigers have also allowed an average of 33 points.
In the Panhandle, Turpin will go for its third straight win as it hosts Boise City. The Cardinals have yet to allow a point this year. Boise City is 0-1 and lost big to Elkhart, Kan. 56-6 last week.
Also, Balko-Forgan will try to bounce back from a loss to Waynoka two weeks ago. Tyrone was routed by Forgan a week ago.
The Hooker Bulldogs evened their season record at 1-1 with a 41-8 rout of Wheeler, Texas. The Bulldogs will face a big test as they visit Watonga. The Eagles are 2-0 with victories over Thomas and Hobart, averaging 46 points a game.
