A big night is in store at Boomer Stadium tonight.
In addition to a key District 5A-2 football contest between the Boomers and second-ranked Bishop McGuinness, it will be Military Appreciation Night.
Activities start with a dinner for all veterans at the Woodward High School Concourse starting at 5:30 p.m.
At 6:20 p.m. veterans will be escorted to the stadium and honored veterans will be on the field for presentations with the opening ceremonies at 6:30 p.m.
Organizers have also been selling t-shirts and special Honor Flags with proceeds going to Warriors for Freedom, an organization that helps provide services and opportunities for veterans returning from duty.
Kickoff for the game is 7 p.m.
Woodward's players will be wearing patriotic football jerseys.
Halftime ceremonies will also include patriotic presentations.
And the game, well, it is a contest for at least a share of the early District 5A-2 lead.
Both the Boomers and Irish are 1-0 after wins last week. For the season the Boomers are 2-2 and McGuinness is 3-1 with its biggest win of note over Bishop Kelley. The Irish have won three straight since an opening night loss to Del City.
The game will mark a big test for a Boomer defense coming off a solid showing against Lawton Eisenhower. In that game, the Boomers gave up yards, but not a lot of points (20). One of Eisenhower's scores came on a five-yard drive after a special teams error. The Boomers also scored a pair of defensive touchdowns on interception returns by Matt Ogden and Drake Parker.
McGuinness has one of the more explosive offenses the Boomers will see this year. TCU commit Dominic Richardson has been a force in 5A since his freshman season and quarterback Luke Tarman has developed into a significant run-pass threat.
On the defensive side, OU commit Brynden Walker leads an athletic, fast group that has only 47 points all season.
The Boomer offense has been most effective in the running game, especially in the second half when their veteran offensive line often takes over games. Parker had 159 yards rushing last week and quarterback Parker Pruett picked up 67 more.
For the game, the Boomers had around 320 yards in total offense.
Woodward is looking for its first win over McGuinness since 1996. The Irish have won the last eight meetings, including 29-8 a year ago.
There is another 5A-2 game of some significance tonight as Carl Albert puts a 40-game winning streak up against a Piedmont team that has won three straight, including a 49-7 road smashing of Guthrie a week ago.
Carl Albert has allowed just 32 points in four games this season while Piedmont has made big strides each week since a 13-7 loss to El Reno.
Other district games have Guthrie at Guymon and Northwest Classen at Lawton Eisenhower.
The area schedule is a full one:
District C-1 - Boise City at Timberlake, Waynoka at Buffalo, Tyrone at Sharon-Mutual, Balko-Forgan at Pond Creek-Hunter
District B-1 (non-district games) - Cherokee at Laverne, Seiling at Kremlin-Hillsdale, Canton at Waukomis. Note: Shattuck played Carnegie and Turpin played Beaver on Thursday
District A-1 - Oklahoma Christian Academy at Mooreland (non-district), Fairview at Hooker, Thomas at Texhoma, Oklahoma Bible vs. NOAH (non-district).
2A-1 - Chisholm at Alva
There are several interesting games in Class C, the most critical possibly Waynoka at Buffalo where each team is 0-1 in league play. A second district loss this early would be a severe blow to either team's playoff hopes. Both lost close games a week ago.
At Jack Braud Field in Mutual, the host Trojans go for a 2-0 league start against unbeaten Tyrone. Sharon-Mutual has won two straight games. This should be the toughest test to date for Tyrone.
Boise City stunned Buffalo last week and will take its 4-0 record to Timberlake where the Tigers lost a shootout to district favorite Pond Creek-Hunter a week ago.
For Class B teams, this is the final non-district tune.
At Laverne, the Tigers will face a talented and unbeaten Cherokee squad coming off an impressive shutout of Seiling last week.
Laverne is 3-1 and can put big numbers on board, averaging over 50 points a game. Cherokee has allowed just 20 points in its last three games.
Seiling is a solid favorite to bounce back from its first loss. The Wildcats are 4-1 while Kremlin-Hillsdale is just 1-3, scoring 30 points the entire season.
In Class A, Mooreland takes a break from district play to face Oklahoma Christian Academy. Mooreland dropped its first game of the season to OBA last week in a contest that went down to the final couple of minutes.
An early test for the district lead takes place in the panhandle as Texhoma hosts Thomas. Both teams are 1-0 in the league and 4-1 overall.
Hooker and Fairview also clash this week hoping to avoid 0-2 starts in a district that looks pretty balanced with all six teams having legitimate playoff hopes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.