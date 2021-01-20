In a contest between ranked teams the Woodward Boomers improved to 11-2 with a 69-58 victory over the Hooker Bulldogs at Boomer Fieldhouse Tuesday night.
Max Cheap scored 24 points and Rylan Cope 18 for the 18th-ranked (4A) Boomers who improved to 11-2. Hooker, ranked second in Class 2A, lost for the first time this season and dropped to 11-1.
In the girls game, the 7th ranked Bulldogs edged the Boomers 47-43. Hooker is 12-0 while the Boomers dropped their second straight game and is 8-4.
Cheap started strong for the Boomers with 10 points in the first period as Woodward erased an early deficit to take a 21-15 lead.
Cope took over in the second period, scoring 16 of his 18 points and the Boomers extended the lead to 43-29.
Two key runs sparked the Boomers. A 12-0 surge in the first period turned a 10-4 deficit into a 16-10 lead. In the second period, a 10-0 surge gave the Boomers a double digit advantage they would not lose.
In the second half, the Boomers led by as many as 22 points before the Bulldogs cut the final margin to 11.
Zach Chavez added nine points for the Boomers and Kaden Kornele scored seven. Zach Hidalgo scored 16 points for the Bulldogs and Cole Cathcart added 14 points.
The girls game was back and forth most of the way.
The Bulldogs opened a 14-6 first quarter lead before the Boomers stormed back to go ahead 26-20 at halftime.
Woodward stretched its lead to nine points, 35-26, after a Masey Porter three-pointer in the third period, but the Bulldogs scored nine unanswered to tie the game at 35-35 early in the fourth quarter.
The Bulldogs took a 43-40 lead on a bucket by Allison Ugarte, who scored the team's last nine points, and the Boomers evened it on a free throw by Porter and short jumper by Thessaly Pfeifer with 48 second left.
Ten seconds later Ugarte converted a layup and free throw for a 46-43 advantage.
The Boomers had two chances to perhaps tie the game in the final 30 seconds but came up empty and Morgan Maloney's free throw with seven seconds left sealed the outcome.
Porter had 13 points to lead the Boomers. Pfeifer and Jissele Hagemeier each had eight.
The Bulldogs got 16 points Mady Swayze and Hollie Stalder scored 11.
Woodward is off the rest of the week and will play three times next week, at Alva on Tuesday, home against Vici on Thursday and at Blackwell on Friday.
Scores of interest from Tuesday
High school girls
Altus 53, Elk City 46; Newkirk 44, Alva 41; Arnett 47, Mooreland 28; Vici 59, Buffalo 39; Canton 54, Sharon-Mutual 33; Cherokee 52, Kremlin-Hillsdale 27; Shattuck 55, Cheyenne 47; Okeene 52, Covington-Douglas 18; Weatherford 89, Elgin 23; Fairview 40, Oklahoma Bible 33; Leedey 48, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 23; Watonga 58, Geary 21; Laverne 56, Goodwell 29; Lomega 111, Ringwood 34; Turpin 49, Tyrone 31
High school boys
Alva 38, Newkirk 17; Mooreland 75, Arnett 48; Texhoma 72, Beaver 32; Chisholm 56, Blackwell 24; Vici 66, Buffalo 43; Sharon-Mutual 40, Canton 38; Cherokee 43, Kremlin-Hillsdale 29; Watonga 71, Geary 44; Goodwell 55, Laverne 52; Kingfisher 91, Blanchard 52; Lomega 79, Ringwood 54; Fairview 56, Oklahoma Bible 48; Shattuck 59, Cheyenne 40; Tyrone 60, Turpin 38
