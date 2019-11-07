Last year, the Woodward-Piedmont game determined who was going to the playoffs and who stayed home.
That's not the case this season. Both the Boomers and Wildcats are safely in the Class 5A playoffs, but there is still plenty on the line for the teams when they meet tonight at Boomer Stadium.
Kickoff is 7 p.m.
It will be Senior Night for the Boomers with seniors and parents introduced in pre-game activities. Band seniors and parents will be introduced at halftime.
For Woodward this is a chance to assure the program's first winning season since 2013, a chance for the Boomer seniors to win their final home game and the possibility of finishing third in the district. That would mean a shorter trip for the playoffs to 5A-1 runner-up El Reno rather than 5A-1 champion Noble.
For Piedmont, the Wildcats still have a chance to host a playoff game if they win and Carl Albert loses to McGuinness.
Look for a physical contest from both teams as they like to run the ball and mix in the passing game. Defensively, again both like to be physical and each team has playmakers on both sides of the ball.
Piedmont's defense has allowed over 20 points in a game just twice this season and the Wildcats have a win over Carl Albert under their belt.
In three of their last four game, the Boomers have held opponents to 14 points or less, including a 50-0 win over Guymon last week.
Piedmont has won the last three meetings against the Boomers, but prior to that Woodward won four of five over the Wildcats.
The other 5A-2 game of note has McGuinness at Carl Albert. McGuinness is ranked No. 1 in 5A but has lost four straight to the Titans.
Carl Albert's defense has posted five shutouts this season. McGuinness has not lost since the season opener.
The area schedule tonight includes:
District A-1 - Texhoma at Hooker, OBA at Fairview. Mooreland is open and Thomas has a non-district game at Perry.
District B-1 - Laverne at Seiling. Turpin hosts Beaver in a non-district game. Shattuck played at Canton on Thursday.
District C-1 - Buffalo at Sharon-Mutual, Waynoka at Balko-Forgan, Tyrone at Timberlake, Boise City at Pond Creek-Hunter.
Kickoff everywhere is 7 p.m.
Texhoma puts a four-game winning streak on the line against the rival Hooker Bulldogs, who still have an outside shot at qualifying for the playoffs.
OBA will try and lock up a playoff spot against Fairview.
In Class B, Laverne will try and wrap up a home payoff berth at Seiling, while the Wildcats with a win could bring a three-way tie for second in the district.
The biggest game in C-1 has Buffalo at Sharon-Mutual with the winner likely earning a spot in the playoffs.
