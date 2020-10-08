For the first time since the 1995 season, the Woodward Boomers will play a Saturday afternoon football game.
Woodward is home to face Guthrie in a key District 5A-2 contest. Kickoff is at 1 p.m.
The game was moved from Friday night due to quarantine issues at Guthrie. In fact, this will be the Bluejays first game since Sept. 11 as they had a scheduled off week, then games against Piedmont and Carl Albert were canceled.
Still, Guthrie comes into the game 3-0 and has some quality athletes on the offensive side including quarterback Josh Rains and sophomore running back Isiah Hammons, who have combined for 11 touchdowns on the ground this season. Rains has also thrown a couple of touchdown passes.
Woodward is coming off a rough night in a 55-14 loss to McGuinness last week.
Defensively, slowing the Bluejays running game will be a key as well as trying to force some turnovers.
Offensively, the Boomers will try and get their ground game going as they struggled to run the ball against the Irish. They will also look to limit turnovers, which have been an issue in a couple of games.
Guthrie's defense gave up some points in early games, but held Duncan to just six in its last contest.
Last season, the Boomers used a win at Guthrie as a catalyst to reach the playoffs. This game could go a long way toward determining a playoff spot once again, depending on how much havoc COVID-19 might cause in the last half of the season.
The other 5A-2 games are earlier with the feature matchup McGuinness at top-ranked Carl Albert on Friday. On Thursday, Lawton Eisenhower hosts Guymon. Piedmont is off since Western Heights isn't playing this fall.
The area schedule on Friday includes:
District A-1 - Mooreland at Texhoma, Hooker at Thomas, Fairview at Burns Flat-Dill City, Sayre at Merritt.
District B-1 - Laverne at Balko-Forgan, Canton at Seiling, Shattuck at Turpin
District C-1 - Buffalo at Corn Bible Academy, Waynoka at Sharon-Mutual, Boise City at Beaver, Tyrone at Geary.
Kickoff at all sites is 7 p.m.
Mooreland got its first win of the season last week over Burns Flat-Dill City and will look to make it two in a row against unbeaten Texhoma.
Defense will be a big key for the Bearcats as Texhoma has scored a minimum of 40 points in every game.
Another key will be the Bearcats controlling the ball with their own solid running attack.
Hooker will travel to Thomas with at least a share of the district lead on the line. The Bulldogs have won three straight while Thomas has lost only to top-ranked Cashion.
Fairview starts a stretch where it plays four of its final five games on the road. Getting a win at Burns Flat will put the Yellowjackets in a position to contend for a playoff spot.
Class B teams get into district competition for the first time this week.
Top-ranked Shattuck goes on the road to face a Turpin club that is 3-2, but gave up a ton of points, 68 and 50, in the two losses. Shattuck has scored at least 40 points in each game this year.
Canton started 3-0 but has lost two straight. Seiling has also lost two in a row, but the Wildcats have traditionally dominated this series.
Balko-Forgan has a 3-2 mark with the biggest win an upset of Class C power Tyrone. Laverne has only played three games this year, winning two, including 50-14 over Pioneer two weeks ago.
In C-1, the Buffalo Bison and Waynoka Railroaders are both 5-0 on the season and will look for road victories on Friday.
Buffalo has the easier task against winless Corn Bible Academy. The Bison have shut out four of five opponents this year and have not allowed a point since the second week of the season.
Waynoka will take a powerhouse offense to Sharon-Mutual where the Trojans are trying to get their first win of the year on homecoming night. This is Sharon-Mutual's third straight game against a top 10 opponent.
Tyrone is also 2-0 in the district and looks to keep pace at Geary while both Boise City and Buffalo are looking for win No. 1 on the season.
