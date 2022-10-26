Woodward closes out the home portion of the football season on Friday hosting Elk City for Senior Night.
Game time is 7 p.m.
The Boomers come into the game off their first victory of the year, 44-34 over Cashion. Elk City sports a 7-1 record with the lone loss to Class 5A powerhouse.
Offensively the Boomers had their best night of the season against Cashion. Ace Long had a big night running the ball and sophomore quarterback Ryan Douglas Fischer hit several key pases, one for a touchdown. Taelen Laird, Mason Boring and Carson Medina had several big receptions in the game.
The Boomers have been using a combination of regular formations and a run-heavy wildcat package with Long handling the ball.
Elk City’s defense has been solid most of the year. Only Carl Albert and Canadian, Texas, have scored over 21 points. The Elks have the district title in hand as they have beatean all of the teams that could possibly tie them. One win in the final two games gives Elk City the district title outright.
The Boomers are out of the playoff picture, but have an opportunity to close the season on a three-game winning streak with victories on Friday and next week at Clinton.
The Elk City offense has been able to put points on the board against most people, scoring 51 in a recent win over Chickasha. Last week, the Elks won 22-12 at Weatherford.
Woodward’s defense gave up some big plays last week, but also got key stops in the second half to help preserve the win.
This will be the first meeting between the schools since 2019. Woodward won that contest 28-20.
Other 4A-1 games Friday have Weatherford at John Marshall and Cache at Clinton. Chickasha is off.
Here is the area schedule for week 9.
District A-1: Thomas at Mooreland, Burns Flat-Dill City at Fairview, Merritt at Hooker, Texhoma at Sayre
District B-1: Laverne at Turpin, Shattuck at Hollis (Thursday)
District B-3: Covington-Douglas at Seiling
District C-1: DCLA at Waynoka, Sharon-Mutual at Timberlake, Medford at Buffalo (Thursday), Boise City at Tyrone
In District A-1, unbeaten Fairview can officially wrap up the district title with a victory over the Burns Flat-Dill City Eagles. Fairview has rolled through opponents so far with the closest game a 30-6 win over Mooreland. Burns Flat-Dill City won its first seven before falling 35-16 to the Hooker Bulldogs last week.
That loss could open the door for a potential three-way tie for second in the district depending on how games turn out.
Mooreland is one of those teams in the mix for second place and the Bearcats have been solid in district play so far, going 3-2. Mooreland put up a season high 58 points against Sayre last week and look for a second straight win over a Thomas team that is just 1-7 overall. Thomas has lost four straight.
Hooker also still has a shot at second place and will try to keep those hopes alive against Merritt. The Bulldogs have won three of their last four, Merritt has won two straight.
Texhoma goes to Sayre trying to snap a two-game losing skid. Sayre has not won a district game.
The District B-1 title will likely be decided in Turpin as the undefeated Cardinals host once-beaten Laverne.
Turpin hasn’t scored under 46 points all year and relies on some exceptional speed and big play ability. The Cardinals fell behind Shattuck last week but scored 54 unanswered to win big. Aaron Resendiz and Jett Huffman are two of the key players for Turpin. Laverne counters with big play ability of its own with quarterback Felix Teal and running back Wyatt Tillery.
The Shattuck-Hollis game will likely decide the fourth playoff spot from the district. Shattuck has dropped three straight games, giving up an average of 50-plus points a game. Hollis is also looking for its first district win and came close a week ago before losing 32-28 at Balko-Forgan.
In B-3, the Seiling vs. Covington-Douglas game could also be for a district championship. Seiling has won five straight overall and in three district games is averaging almost 60 points a contest. Covington-Douglas has shut out its last two opponents and its only loss came in the season opener at Timberlake.
The big matchup in C-1 has Medford traveling to Buffalo with the winner likely finishing third in the district and avoiding a trip to undefeated Tipton in the playoffs.
Buffalo is coming off a 42-8 win over Sharon-Mutual and features a solid running attack. Medford saw a four-game winning streak stopped by unbeaten Waynoka, giving up 72 points in the process.
Sharon-Mutual faces a tough task in a road game at Timberlake. The Trojans have dropped three straight, scoring only 8 points in the process.
Waynoka hosts winless DCLA and Tyrone will try to keep its playoff hopes alive against Boise City.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.