The Boomers close out the home portion of their football schedule on Friday against Carl Albert.
Game time at Boomer Stadium is 7 p.m. Senior Night activities are scheduled prior to the kickoff.
Woodward, 3-5, is coming into the game off a 51-8 victory over Guymon last week. Carl Albert, 6-2, received a forfeit from Western Heights.
The Titans, five-timed defending Class 5A state champions, are ranked in the top five in most polls and have won six straight since dropping two games to open the season. Several of those victories have been close as they scored late to beat Guthrie and edged Bishop McGuinness in overtime. A win would give the Titans the district championship.
The Boomers have a win over a ranked team earlier this year (Bethany) and look to get another this week. An upset victory could also keep the Boomers in the playoff picture depending on other games.
Woodward is also going for its first win over Carl Albert since the 1994 state championship season and only its second ever over the Titans.
The other 5A-2 game of major interest this week is on Thursday as Lawton Eisenhower hosts Piedmont. Eisenhower would just about lock up a playoff spot with a win while Piedmont needs a victory to stay in the chase.
Bishop McGuinness will play at Guthrie on Friday with the winner the likely runnerup in the district.
The area schedule also has its share of interesting games.
In A-1, Mooreland goes to Hooker, Merritt is at Fairview, Thomas visits Burns Flat-Dill City and Sayre goes to Texhoma.
In B-1, Laverne is at Turpin, Balko-Forgan goes to Seling and Canton hosts Shattuck.
In C-1, Waynoka is at Buffalo, Tyrone travels to Bever, Boise City is at Corn Bible and Sharon-Mutual travels to Geary.
Mooreland will try to bounce back from its first loss of the season to Fairview against an undefeated Hooker Bulldog team that is ranked as high as third.
The Bearcats will try to use their power running game to control the ball and keep an explosive Bulldog offense sidelined as much as possible. After a slow start in the district, Hooker has rolled up some big numbers in recent weeks, but has also given up some points.
Fairview tries to go 9-0 against a capable Merritt team that has playoff thoughts of its own. Fairview's offense has been solid all year, scoring 40 or more points in six of eight games.
In Class B, Laverne and Shattuck are looking for wins going into their big week 10 showdown. The Tigers are undefeated and ranked No. 1 in most polls. Shattuck's only loss was at Balko-Forgan.
At Seiling, those Balko-Forgan Bulls will try to stay in the district title picture while Seiling is hoping to snap a two-game losing skid.
In Class C, Waynoka and Tyrone appear headed for a week 10 battle to determinate the district champion. Waynoka has a potentially tough game this week against a young Buffalo squad, but the 7-1 Rails have won five straight games, giving up just 20 points over that stretch.
