Woodward will try to break into the win column on homecoming night Friday against undefeated Bethany at Boomer Stadium.
The Boomers come into the game off a 41-14 loss to Clinton, highlighted by six turnovers.
Bethany opened its season with an impressive 27-14 win over Class 2A power Jones on the road, then beat John Marshall 30-22 at home last week.
The Broncos won last year's contest 22-16.
Correcting turnovers will be the biggest key for the Boomer offense this week. They displayed some big-play potential in the passing game against Clinton with Wyatt Pope and Taelen Laird catching passes from Sam Cheap.
Another key will be getting the running game going.
Bethany's defense caused some turnovers against John Marshall, but also gave up 407 total yards. Cornerback Jocelyn Malaska is a Texas Tech commit.
The Boomer defense will face a Bronco offense led by running back Jaden Gilliand and quarterback-receiver Taylor Heim who threw for and caught a touchdown pass in the game against Jones. He also had a rushing scokre.
Game time is 7 p.m. Homecoming ceremonies are at 6:30 p.m.
The area schedule includes Pond Creek-Hunter at Buffalo, Waurika at Laverne, Okeene at Seiling, Destiny Christian at Shattuck and Canton at Beaver. A big game in the panhandle has Balko-Forgan at Tyrone.
Buffalo lost big to Balko-Forgan in its opener and will look to bounce back against a Pond Creek-Hunter team off to a 2-0 start.
The Panthers edges Sharon-Mutual 30-26, then beat DCLA 52-0.
Laverne had a break after beating Cherokee 46-0 in zero week and will face a Waurika club coming off a 58-0 victory over Grandifeld in its opener.
The Tigers, state runner-up a year ago, used big plays a dominant defense to shut down a Cherokee squad ranked in the top five in Class B. Waurika is led by quarterback Treyton Torrez.
Shattuck and Destiny Christian enter their contest off big victories.
The Indians beat Tipton 56-26 two weeks ago while Destiny Christian beat Alex 64-18.
Destiny Christian went 12-1 last year with the only loss to Shattuck.
Seiling sports a 1-0 record after beating Covington-Douglas a week ago while Okeene is 0-2. This will be the home opener for the Wildcats.
Canton has started the season strong scoring 50 or more points in wins over Okeene and Geary. The Tigers are a big favorite to go 3-0 against the winless Beaver Dusters.
At Tyrone, the defending Class C champion Bobcats host Balko-Forgan in a matchup of unbeatens. Tyrone crushed Turpin a week ago while Balko-Forgan hasn't been pushed in wins over Buffalo and Beaver.
Kickoff at all sites is 7 p.m.
