After a successful road trip to Clinton on Tuesday, the Boomers are on their home floor tonight for games against the Altus Bulldogs.
It will be the home opener for the Boomers.
Both Woodward teams are 1-0 after the road wins on Tuesday. Altus split games with Vernon, Texas on opening night. The Altus girls won a wild 77-73 overtime contest and the boys lost 48-41.
A year ago, Altus won both games against the Woodward girls, including a playoff elimination contest.
The Boomers will try and even the score this year and showed some defensive mettle in a 44-33 win over Clinton, holding the Lady Reds to just two points in the fourth period.
Caroline Price and Madison Gartrell, both juniors, provided much of the offense by combining for 26 points.
Woodward’s boys outlasted Clinton 75-71 with four players in double figures led by Max Cheap with 17. The Boomers beat Altus 57-50 a year ago.
The Boomers have won two straight over the Bulldogs. The last Altus win in the series was in 2016.
Game time tonight is 6:30 p.m. for the girls and 8 p.m. for the boys.
Note: The pairings are out for the inaugural Compass Athletics Winter Festival basketball tournament at Boomer Fieldhouse.
On the girls side, action starts at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 12 with Lawton Eisenhower facing Perryton, Texas. Other matchups have Altus against Guthrie at 1:10 p.m., the OKC Storm (home school team) against Guymon at 3:50 p.m. and at 6:30 p.m. the Boomers face Enid.
Boys first round games have Perryton taking on Guthrie at 11:50 a.m. followed by OKC Storm against Altus at 2:30 p.m., Mustang vs. Enid at 5:10 p.m. and the host Boomers vs. Guymon at 7:40 p.m.
The tournament runs through Saturday, Dec. 14 with 24 games in total.
The area schedule tonight is a busy one, including:
Sweetwater at Arnett, Leedey at Buffalo, Turpin at Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply in Fort Supply, Sharon-Mutual at Freedom, Laverne at Seiling and Hammon at Vici.
In the panhandle several schools are involved with the High Plains Tournament at Panhandle State University. Among match games are Forgan at Texhoma and Garden City, Kan. at Guymon.
