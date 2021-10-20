Looking to snap a three-game District 5A-2 skid, the Woodward Boomers return home to face winless Guymon on Thursday at Boomer Stadium.
Kickoff is 7 p.m.
Woodward is coming off road losses to Guthrie and Lawton Eisenhower in the last two weeks and is looking to reverse the momentum against the Tigers.
The Boomers are 2-5 overall while Guymon has lost every game this season by a wide margin, including a 62-12 setback to Guthrie last week. In four district games the Tigers have allowed 70 points twice and 60 once.
Woodward has shown the ability to move the ball, but turnovers have been costly at times. Defensively the key is not allowing big plays.
The Boomers do have four touchdowns in the return game this year, three by Taelen Laird including one a week ago.
Carlos Martinez is back as the Guymon quarterback and the Tigers also return some other skill position players.
Area games this week are all on Friday.
In other district games this week, Lawton Eisenhower visits Guthrie and Piedmont hosts Bishop McGuinness. Carl Albert is idle since Western Heights dropped out.
The Eisenhower-Guthrie game has the potential for a shootout as both teams can light up the scoreboard. The winner will remain a game behind Carl Albert for the district lead. McGuinness will also be looking to stay close to the Titans.
Area games this week are all on Friday.
Here is the schedule:
District A-1: Fairview at Mooreland, Hooker at Texhoma, Merritt at Thomas, Burns Flat-Dill City at Sayre.
District B-1: Canton at Laverne, Turpin at Balko-Forgan, Seiling at Shattuck
District C-1: Beaver at Sharon-Mutual, Buffalo at Tyrone, Geary at Boise City.
Kickoff everywhere is 7 p.m.
The featured game in A-1 has unbeatens Mooreland and Fairview facing off at Enterline Field. The winner will maintain at least a share of first place in the district.
Both teams are ranked in the top 10 in Class A.
Mooreland is coming off a narrow 28-26 win at Merritt last week and the Bearcats have shown an ability to prevail in close games. Four of Mooreland's six victories have been by eight or fewer points.
Fairview is enjoying a resurgence after winning just five games in 2019 and 2020 combined. The Yellowjackets have impressed in district games, averaging 44 poinsts a contest and beat a solid Texhoma team 47-13 last week.
At Hooker, the Bulldogs will look to stay undefeated against the rival Red Devils. Hooker escaped last week with a 35-34 win over Burns Flat-Dill City, the Bulldogs closest game of the season so far.
In B-1, Shattuck and Seiling are both looking to bounce back from their first losses of the season. Shattuck dropped a 40-12 game at Balko-Forgan while Seiling fell to unbeaten Laverne at home 52-16. The 52 points Seiling allowed were 12 more than the Wildcats had given up in the six previous games combined.
Laverne and Balko-Forgan are both solid favorites this week against Canton and Turpin, respectively.
In C-1, Sharon-Mutual will try to bounce back from a disappointing loss to Boise City last week. It will be homecoming night for the Trojans as the Beaver Dusters visit.
Buffalo heads west to face Tyrone. The Bison are still in the playoff picture with just one district loss while Tyrone is right behind Waynoka in the district standings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.