A share of first place in District 5A-2 is on the line Friday at Boomer Stadium.
Bishop McGuinness, ranked 7th in 5A by the Associated Press, clashes with the Woodward Boomers. Kickoff is 7 p.m. It will also be Military Appreciation Night.
Both teams are 2-2 overall and 1-0 in district competition
Woodward opened district play last week with a 56-0 victory at Western Heights while McGuinness won a track meet over Lawton Eisenhower, 56-41. The Boomers are looking for their first win over the Irish since 1996.
The Irish will bring a high-powered offense led by running back Michael Taffe. In four games, McGuinness is averaging over 38 points a game. At the same time, the Irish have given up some points as well - an average of 27 a contest.
The Boomer defense has been steady this year, allowing just 27 points in the last three games.
Offensively, the Boomers have relied on a power running game with some big pass plays mixed in featuring junior receiver Taelen Laird.
Woodward has shown strength in special teams, scoring three touchdowns on kickoff or punt returns, and the Boomers also have a touchdown from their defense.
The winner of this game will share first place in the district with the winner of the Carl Albert at Guthrie contest as both of those teams won last week.
Guthrie is actually the highest ranked team in the district at No. 4 in the AP rankings with a 4-0 mark. Carl Albert is ranked 8th. This will be the biggest test of the season to date for the Bluejays.
Other district games have Western Heights at Eisenhower and Guymon at Piedmont.
The area schedule on Friday includes
District A-1: Fairview at Thomas, Sayre at Hooker, Mooreland at Burns Flat-Dill City and Merritt at Texhoma.
District C-1: Tyrone at Sharon-Mutual, Waynoka at Boise City, Buffalo at Geary and Corn Bible Academy at Beaver.
District B-1: Snyder at Seiling, Waurika at Canton and Turpin at Ringwood.
Kickoff everywhere is 7 p.m.
The most interesting game in A-1 has the Mooreland Bearcats, ranked 5th, taking on Burns Flat-Dill City in a battle of unbeatens.
Mooreland has used its powerful running attack to build a 3-0 record, including a couple of wins over ranked teams. The most impressive win by Burns Flat-Dill City was its district opener last week against Texhoma. The Eagles also have a win over Mangum.
Fairview and Hooker are both looking to maintain unbeaten records as well. Fairview visits a rebuilding, but still capable group of Thomas Terriers, while Hooker is a solid favorite over 2-2 Sayre.
In District C-1, 4th-ranked Waynoka makes the long trip west to take on a Boise
City team that is 0-4 but coming off a solid showing in a loss to Tyrone last week. Otherwise the Wildcats have lost by big margins.
Sharon-Mutual hosts No. 3 Tyrone at Jack Braud Field. The Trojans got their first win of the season last week at Buffalo, using big plays to pull away from the Bison. Tyrone has lost only to Class B Balko-Forgan. The Bobcats struggled a little more than anticipated against Boise City before going on to win 39-12.
Buffalo will look to break into the win column against a Geary team that edged Corn Bible 30-28 in its district opener.
The top three teams in B-1, Laverne, Shattuck and Balko-Forgan, are all off this week in preparation for the start of district play next week.
Of the teams playing, Seiling will try and keep its perfect season going against a 2-2 Snyder club. In its last three games, Seiling has outscored opponents by a combined 156-14. Snyder is coming off a loss to Velma-Alma.
Turpin heads to Ringwood looking for a third consecutive victory. The Cardinals' loss was to Tyrone.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.