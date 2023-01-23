Note: Due to the possibility of inclement weather, the junior varsity games with Alva have been canceled. Varsity action has been moved up with the girls tip at 5 p.m. followed by the boys.
The Boomer basketball teams open a two-game homestead on Tuesday with Alva coming to Boomer Fieldhouse.
Then on Friday, it will be homecoming night as the Boomers host Clinton.
Woodward comes into the week after finishing up play in the Jones Tournament on Saturday.
The girls took third place with a 56-42 win over Heritage Hall behind a 37-point night by Thessaly Pfeifer. Jocelyn Treece added 11 points as the Boomers overcame a slow start to pull away in the second half.
On the boys side, the Boomers fell in the consolation finals to the Del City JV team, 63-56. Three players were in double figures for the Boomers. Caden Reid scored 17 points, Kash Shipley 16 and Carter Reid 10.
For the girls on Tuesday, it will be the second meeting against Alva this year. The Goldbugs won the first contest 50-46 in the third place game of the Wheat Capital Tournament.
Woodward is 9-7 after the Jones Tournament while Alva is coming off a championship in the Pawhuska Tournament and sports a 15-3 mark, ranked in the top 10 in Class 3A.
Alva’s boys are also ranked in the top 10 with a 15-3 mark and have won four in a row, beating Rejoice Christian to win the Pawhuska Tournament.
The Boomers are 6-10 after going 1-2 at Jones.
Schedule for the week
Tuesday
Alva at Woodward
Arnett at Forgan
Laverne at Buffalo
Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply at Cheyenne-Reydon
Shattuck at Leedey
Vici at Seiling
Sweetwater at Sharon-Mutual
Waynoka at Cherokee
Hilldale Christian at Aline-Cleo/Freedom
Balko at Turpin
Beaver at Goodwell
Boise City at Tyrone
Merritt at Arapaho-Butler
Lomega at Medford
Fairview at Thomas
Watonga at Okeene
Thursday
Laverne vs. Calumet @ Enid
Moorleand vs. Carnegie @ Enid
Shattuck vs. Riverside @ Enid
Garber at Turpin
Okeene at Geary
Friday
Clinton at Woodward
Buffalo at Arnett
Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply at Erick
Turpin at Laverne
Leedey at Thomas
Watonga at Mooreland
Seiling at Hinton
Shattuck vs. Morrison @ Enid
Vici vs. Chisholm @ Enid
Hooker vs. Frontier @ Enid
Alva vs. Cashion @ Enid
Medford at Waynoka
Aline-Cleo/Freedom at Kremlin-Hillsdale
Tyrone at Balko
Beaver at Oklahoma Bible Academy
Boise City at Hardesty-Yarbrough
Texhoma at Goodwell
Merritt at Hammon
Arapaho-Butler at Cheyenne-Reydon
Saturday
Sharon-Mutual vs. Balko @ Woodward
Mooreland at Thomas
Seiling vs. Hooker @ Enid
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.