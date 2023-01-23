Note: Due to the possibility of inclement weather, the junior varsity games with Alva have been canceled. Varsity action has been moved up with the girls tip at 5 p.m. followed by the boys.

The Boomer basketball teams open a two-game homestead on Tuesday with Alva coming to Boomer Fieldhouse.

Then on Friday, it will be homecoming night as the Boomers host Clinton.

Woodward comes into the week after finishing up play in the Jones Tournament on Saturday.

The girls took third place with a 56-42 win over Heritage Hall behind a 37-point night by Thessaly Pfeifer. Jocelyn Treece added 11 points as the Boomers overcame a slow start to pull away in the second half.

On the boys side, the Boomers fell in the consolation finals to the Del City JV team, 63-56. Three players were in double figures for the Boomers. Caden Reid scored 17 points, Kash Shipley 16 and Carter Reid 10.

For the girls on Tuesday, it will be the second meeting against Alva this year. The Goldbugs won the first contest 50-46 in the third place game of the Wheat Capital Tournament.

Woodward is 9-7 after the Jones Tournament while Alva is coming off a championship in the Pawhuska Tournament and sports a 15-3 mark, ranked in the top 10 in Class 3A.

Alva’s boys are also ranked in the top 10 with a 15-3 mark and have won four in a row, beating Rejoice Christian to win the Pawhuska Tournament.

The Boomers are 6-10 after going 1-2 at Jones.

Schedule for the week

Tuesday

Alva at Woodward

Arnett at Forgan

Laverne at Buffalo

Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply at Cheyenne-Reydon

Shattuck at Leedey

Vici at Seiling

Sweetwater at Sharon-Mutual

Waynoka at Cherokee

Hilldale Christian at Aline-Cleo/Freedom

Balko at Turpin

Beaver at Goodwell

Boise City at Tyrone

Merritt at Arapaho-Butler

Lomega at Medford

Fairview at Thomas

Watonga at Okeene

Thursday

Laverne vs. Calumet @ Enid

Moorleand vs. Carnegie @ Enid

Shattuck vs. Riverside @ Enid

Garber at Turpin

Okeene at Geary

Friday

Clinton at Woodward

Buffalo at Arnett

Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply at Erick

Turpin at Laverne

Leedey at Thomas

Watonga at Mooreland

Seiling at Hinton

Shattuck vs. Morrison @ Enid

Vici vs. Chisholm @ Enid

Hooker vs. Frontier @ Enid

Alva vs. Cashion @ Enid

Medford at Waynoka

Aline-Cleo/Freedom at Kremlin-Hillsdale

Tyrone at Balko

Beaver at Oklahoma Bible Academy

Boise City at Hardesty-Yarbrough

Texhoma at Goodwell

Merritt at Hammon

Arapaho-Butler at Cheyenne-Reydon

Saturday

Sharon-Mutual vs. Balko @ Woodward

Mooreland at Thomas

Seiling vs. Hooker @ Enid

