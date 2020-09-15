The Boomers built a 4-0 lead and held on in the seventh inning to defeat Guymon 4-3 in District 5A-2 softball action at the WHS field on Tuesday.
After dominating the first six innings, the Boomers ran into trouble in the seventh as Guymon scored three runs and had the tying runner on second with no outs. A shortstop to first base to third base double play stifled the Tiger rally and the Boomers closed out the game.
Madison Gartrell went the distance, striking out three. Defensively, the Boomers had several big plays including a diving catch by center fielder Airyn Farley that saved one and maybe two runs. Riley Moore in the first inning had a nice running grab in right field to end the frame.
Woodward got on the board in the third inning on hits by Laynee Vo and Allie DonCarlos. Vo had three hits in the game and DonCarlos two.
In the fourth, the Boomers scored two runs on a throwing error and DonCarlos drove in Vo with the other run for a 4-0 lead.
The win lifted the Boomers to 13-16 overall but 6-2 in district play with another district game coming up at Piedmont on Thursday.
Piedmont, the defending state champion, took a 5-0 district record into a game at Guthrie on Tuesday. The Wildcats are 16-3 overall but have only played a couple of times this month due to COVID-19 concerns.
