A strong defensive performance highlighted the Boomers 51-8 District 5A-2 football victory over Guymon at Boomer Stadium Thursday night.
Woodward forced five turnovers leading to 27 points in improving to 3-5 this season. Guymon remained winless.
The game was pretty competitive for a quarter and a half, but the Boomers scored 24 points in the final six minutes of the first half to break it open.
Woodward scored on its first possession, getting a short field after a Guymon miscue in the kicking game.
From the Tiger 32, the Boomers scored in five plays with Wyatt Pope hitting Sam Cheap in the back of the end zone for the 10-yard touchdown. Daniel Pinckard added the extra point.
The Boomers looked ready to score on their next possession as well but the Tigers got an interception in the end zone.
It stayed 7-0 until later in the second period when the Boomers put together a 70-yard drive that ended in a 28-yard field goal by Pinckard for a 10-0 lead.
That's when the defense started to take over.
On the next possession, Lucas Shirkey picked off a pass and returned it 41 yards for a touchdown. It was Shirkey's second "pick-6" this season.
After a short Tiger punt, Denzel Emery got the first of his two touchdowns on a 43-yard run to make it 24-0.
Taelen Laird then returned an interception to the Guymon three and Emery scored on the next play to make it 31-0 with a minute remaining in the half.
Guymon used a big kickoff return to get in the red zone in the final 30 seconds before Laird intercepted a fourth down pass to stop the threat.
The Boomers kept the momentum going in the second half, taking the kickoff and going 79 yards in 11 plays to score. The Boomers converted a pair of third downs and got the touchdown when Cheap took a short pass from Pope and raced 21 yards to the end zone.
Woodward added two more scores in the fourth quarter, both coming after Tiger turnovers.
A fumble set the Boomers up on the Tiger 26 and five plays later Nash Hunter scored from the one.
Then Hunter intercepted a pass at the Guymon six and on the next play Cheap hit Parker Schmitz for the touchdown and 51-0 lead.
Guymon got a late touchdown and two point conversion for its only points.
The Boomers will close out the home schedule next Friday as they host district leader Carl Albert for Senior Night.
Kickoff is 7 p.m.
