GUTHRIE - Reversing an earlier loss, the Boomers routed the Blue Jays 13-1 in high school softball action Monday.
Guthrie had won the first meeting 7-6, but the rematch was no contest as the Boomers pounded out 15 hits and took advantage of four errors.
Woodward took a 5-1 lead after two innings, added five runs in the fourth and three in the fifth to end the game.
It was the Boomers’ third straight run-rule win as the improved to 13-5.
Lizzy Hall, Jordyn Wadley and Madison Gartrell all had three hits for the Boomers. Wadley drove in four runs and Hall, Gartrell and Madison Davis two each.
Makale Floyd and Emily Nelson also had a pair of hits.
Hall worked all five innings for the win, allowing seven hits and striking out eight.
Woodward goes to Mooreland today for a 4:30 p.m. game, then visits Piedmont on Thursday.
Today’s area schedule includes Vici at Laverne, Dover at Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply, Cherokee at Buffalo, Canute at Leedey, Shattuck at Beaver and Fairview at Hinton.
Here are some scores of interest from Monday.
Canute 11, Burns Flat-Dill City 0
Newkirk 8, Chisholm 0
Crescent 6, Wellston 1
Fairview 14, Ringwood 0
Vici 5, Hammon 4
Mooreland 18, Timberlake 6
*****
Here are some weekend results of interest.
Saturday scores
Softball
Lookeba-Sickles 8, Asher 6; Beaver-Forgan 13, Buffalo 5; Texhoma 11, Beaver-Forgan 1; Ringwood 3, Covington-Douglas 1; Covington-Douglas 13, Garber 6; Waukomis 8, Covington-Douglas 4; Guymon 7, Santa Fe South 2
Sterling 7, Hydro-Eakly 5; Leedey 3, Waukomis 2; Leedey 14, Ringwood 1; Leedey 15, Waukomis 0; Lookeba-Sickles 10, Stuart 3; Lookeba-Sickles 4, Strother 2; Vanoss 8, Lookeba-Sickles 0; Waukomis 6, Okeene 1; Waukomis 12, Ringwood 4.
Vici 2, Shattuck 0; Shattuck 9, Texhoma 7; Shattuck 12, Vici 2; Texhoma 12, Woodward JV 6; Weatherford 5, OKC Broncos 0
Baseball
Glencoe 2, Calumet 0; Navajo 4, Calumet 2; Binger-Oney 2, Sterling 0; Binger-Oney 9, Ninnekah 2; Granite 3, Duke 1; Leedey 11, Glencoe 2; Sentinel 19, Granite 12; Leedey 13, Dover 1; Oilton 13, Cimarron 0
