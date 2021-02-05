CLINTON - Putting together one of their most impressive performances of the season, the Boomers dispatched the Tornadoes 79-63 Thursday night.
Max Cheap scored all 20 of his points in the second half and Kaden Kornele had 17 of his 18 in the first half as the Boomers controlled most of the game.
It was tied 19-19 after one quarter, but by the half the Boomers led 37-26 and they had a double digit advantage throughout the second half.
Zach Chavez added 17 points for the Boomers, who are on a nine-game winning streak.
Caden Powell had 24 to lead Clinton.
The Boomers, ranked 16th in 4A, improved to 14-2. Clinton dropped to 9-5.
In the girls game, the Boomers lead 20-18 at the half, but Clinton came back in the second half for a 36-32 win.
The Tornadoes used a 9-2 run in the third period to take the lead for good.
Thessaly Pfeifer had 14 points to pace the Boomers. Masey Porter added six and Avery Williams five.
The Boomers dropped to 9-7.
Woodward has a pair of games coming up this week, hosting Alva on Tuesday and traveling to Altus on Friday before wrapping up the regular season Feb. 16 with a home game against Clinton.
