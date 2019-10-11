By Johnny McMahan
Managing Editor
GUTHRIE - The Boomers will look to bounce back from a loss to powerful Bishop McGuinness against the host Bluejays tonight in a game critical to both teams' playoff chances.
Kickoff at historic Jelsma Stadium is 7 p.m.
Woodward and Guthrie are both 2-3 on the year and 1-1 in District 5A-2, but coming off different outcomes a week ago. McGuinness defeated the Boomers 56-20 while Guthrie battered winless Guymon 48-7.
In the loss to McGuinness, the Boomers were able to find a bit of a positive finish with two fourth quarter touchdowns and are looking to take that momentum into this matchup.
Offensively, the Boomers are built on the running game with Daniel Fraire and Drake Parker having big play capability.
Guthrie runs a 3-4 defense relying on speed and athleticism more than size.
The Bluejays have struggled more on offense this year trying to replace several game-breaking type players from last year's squad. They still have some threats, though, including tight end Tahliq Jackson and a pair of senior wide receivers.
With an injury situation improving, the Boomer defense will be closer to full strength going into this week and the stretch run.
Winner of this game will at worst remain in a tie for third place in the district. Loser will be in a fifth place tie.
Other district games have McGuinness hosting Guymon, Piedmont going to Lawton Eisenhower and Carl Albert hosting Northwest Classen.
The area schedule tonight includes:
District C-1 - Balko-Forgan at Timberlake, Waynoka at Boise City, Buffalo at Tyrone, Sharon-Mutual at Pond Creek-Hunter.
District B-1 - Canton at Laverne, Turpin at Shattuck..
District A-1 - Texhoma at Mooreland, Hooker at Stanton County, Kan. (non-district), Oklahoma Bible at Watonga (non-district).
Kickoff is 7 p.m. everywhere.
Sole possession of first place is up for grabs at Pond Creek-Hunter as the top-ranked Panthers host Sharon-Mutual.
Both teams are 2-0 in district play. Pond Creek-Hunter is 5-0 overall and has allowed just 46 points all year - 38 in one game against Timberlake.
That defense will be tested by a Sharon-Mutual offense that has scored 42 or more points in four of five games. That includes a 60-point outing against previously unbeaten Tyrone last week.
Two of the top offensive talents in the district will be on the field in Sharon-Mutual's Alex Carter and Noah Miller of Pond Creek-Hunter.
Buffalo will try and work its way back into playoff contention in a road game against the Bobcats. The Bison are 0-2 in league games with the losses coming by a combined six points.
Boise City and Waynoka clash in a battle of 1-1 teams in the district. Boise City has lost only to Timberlake this season. Waynoka is coming off a road win at Buffalo.
Timberlake will be a solid favorite to go 2-1 in the district against a Balko-Forgan club that has struggled in district games.
In Class B, top-ranked Shattuck looks to stay undefeated in the district opener. The Indians lowest scoring game this year has been 44 points. Turpin got its first win of the season last week against Beaver.
Laverne goes into district play on a two-game winning streak, averaging 60 points a game in those wins. Canton is 4-2 with losses to Buffalo and Ringwood. This is the district opener for both teams.
The A-1 standings won't change a lot this week as only one district game is on tap.
It should be a good one though with 5-1 Mooreland hoisting 4-2 Texhoma. Mooreland needs a win to get some momentum in a district where six solid teams are in a fight to get one of four playoff positions.
Texhoma has a district win under its belt but is coming off a 16-8 homefield loss to league leader Thomas last week.
Mooreland come into the game off its biggest offensive night of the season against Oklahoma Christian Academy a week ago. The Bearcats rolled up 66 points in that game.
Alva and Perry are both 1-1 in district 2A-1 and need a win to maintain playoff hopes.
