Woodward's boys pulled away from Elk City for the final time over the last two minutes of the game for a 75-60 win in high school basketball action at Boomer Fieldhouse Tuesday night.
Woodward improved to 7-5 overall and earned a split of the season series with the Elks.
In the girls game, Elk City led most of the way and ended up with a 53-49 win, dropping the Boomers to 6-6. Woodward had won the first meeting.
The boys game was interesting to say the least.
The Boomers never trailed and in fact led by 24 points, 36-12, with some three minutes left in the first half.
Elk City battled back and got within eight at 40-32 early in the third period. The Boomers answered and stretched the lead back to 16 points, 56-40 after three quarters.
Then, in the fourth period, the Elks used a 15-3 run to get within four at 61-57 with 3:17 left in the game.
From there it was all Boomers as they scored 12 unanswered to put the game away. Most of the points came at the foul line and some of those free throws were the result of two technical fouls on the Elk City coach.
Coltyn Semmel led three Boomers in double figures with 21 points. Jack McClung had 17 and Max Cheap 13.
Chadwick had 17 for Elk City.
The girls game also saw several momentum changes.
The Boomers led early 7-2, but Elk City opened up a 26-12 advantage in the second period before Woodward closed with a 10-0 run to get within four, 26-22.
The game was tied on three occasions in the third period and the Boomers took a brief 38-37 lead on Payton Rowley's three pointer to start the final quarter.
Elk City then scored eight straight for a seven-point lead.
The Boomers closed to within two points late in the game and had a couple of possessions to tie but turned the ball over and two late Elk City free throws iced the win.
Madison Gartrell and Thessaly Pfeifer had 14 points each to lead Woodward. Miller scored 21 for Elk City.
The Boomers go to Altus on Friday.
Game summaries
Girls
Elk City 53, Woodward 49
Elk City - Musick 7, Miller 21, Butler 3, Jones 5, Flowers 10, Buie 7
Woodward - Long 3, Price 1, Rowley 7, Porter 5, Pfeifer 14, Gartrell 14, Floyd 4
Boys
Woodward 75, Elk City 60
Elk City - Hughes 2, Hill 6, Pramadev 4, Jarel 5, Hughes 10, Trotter 4, Craig 12, Chadwick 17
Woodward - Kornele 2, Key 2, Farley 6, Chavez 6, Semmel 21, McClung 17, Cheap 13, Cope 8.
