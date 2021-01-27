ALVA - The Boomers swept a pair of basketball games here on Tuesday.
The girls improved to 9-4 with a 49-26 victory over the Goldbugs, while the boys won a low-scoring slugfest 41-31, improving to 12-2. Woodward's boys are ranked 16th in Class 4A.
Masey Porter had a season-high 20 points to lead the girls past Class 3A's 10-ranked Alva team. Madison Gartrell added 11 points.
Woodward took a 29-18 halftime lead then pulled away in the third period.
Ava Long added five points and Thessaly Pfeifer four.
The boys game was a struggle all the way. It was tied at 21 at halftime and the Boomers finally put the Goldbugs away in the fourth period.
Max Cheap and Rylan Cope had nine points each to lead the Boomers. Zach Chavez scored eight and Jesus Cano seven.
Woodward returns to action Thursday, hosting Class A Vici. On Friday, the Boomers travel to Altus.
Both Vici teams lost to Seiling on Tuesday.
High school boys
Clinton 64, Weatherford 61
Watonga 54, Okeene 50
Garber 80, Pond Creek-Hunter 35
Seiling 66, Vici 49
Merritt 40, Arapaho-Butler 34
Forgan 81, Arnett 51
Goodwell 58, Beaver 34
Laverne 53, Buffalo 28
Dover 43, Canton 23
Cherokee 34, Waynoka 31
Cordell 44, Mangum 38
Thomas 45, Fairview 36
Kingfisher 64, El Reno 40
Leedey 63, Shattuck 51
Kremlin-Hillsdale 62, Taloga 17
Okarche 56, Crescent 45
Sharon-Mutual 53, Sweetwater 32
High School girls
Merritt 45, Arapaho-Butler 28
Forgan 64, Arnett 47
Cherokee 65, Waynoka 27
Cimarron 56, Timberlake 45
Cheyenne 56, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 32
Goodwell 36, Beaver 29
Laverne 61, Buffalo 38
Okarche 60, Crescent 21
Thomas 35, Fairview 25
Leedey 53, Shattuck 52
Seiling 67, Vici 38
