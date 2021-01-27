ALVA - The Boomers swept a pair of basketball games here on Tuesday.

The girls improved to 9-4 with a 49-26 victory over the Goldbugs, while the boys won a low-scoring slugfest 41-31, improving to 12-2. Woodward's boys are ranked 16th in Class 4A.

Masey Porter had a season-high 20 points to lead the girls past Class 3A's 10-ranked Alva team. Madison Gartrell added 11 points.

Woodward took a 29-18 halftime lead then pulled away in the third period.

Ava Long added five points and Thessaly Pfeifer four.

The boys game was a struggle all the way. It was tied at 21 at halftime and the Boomers finally put the Goldbugs away in the fourth period.

Max Cheap and Rylan Cope had nine points each to lead the Boomers. Zach Chavez scored eight and Jesus Cano seven.

Woodward returns to action Thursday, hosting Class A Vici. On Friday, the Boomers travel to Altus.

Both Vici teams lost to Seiling on Tuesday.

High school boys

Clinton 64, Weatherford 61

Watonga 54, Okeene 50

Garber 80, Pond Creek-Hunter 35

Seiling 66, Vici 49

Merritt 40, Arapaho-Butler 34

Forgan 81, Arnett 51

Goodwell 58, Beaver 34

Laverne 53, Buffalo 28

Dover 43, Canton 23

Cherokee 34, Waynoka 31

Cordell 44, Mangum 38

Thomas 45, Fairview 36

Kingfisher 64, El Reno 40

Leedey 63, Shattuck 51

Kremlin-Hillsdale 62, Taloga 17

Okarche 56, Crescent 45

Sharon-Mutual 53, Sweetwater 32

High School girls

Merritt 45, Arapaho-Butler 28

Forgan 64, Arnett 47

Cherokee 65, Waynoka 27

Cimarron 56, Timberlake 45

Cheyenne 56, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 32

Goodwell 36, Beaver 29

Laverne 61, Buffalo 38

Okarche 60, Crescent 21

Thomas 35, Fairview 25

Leedey 53, Shattuck 52

Seiling 67, Vici 38

