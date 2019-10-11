GUTHRIE - The Boomers enhanced their Class 5A playoff hopes with a solid 28-14 win over the homestanding Bluejays Friday night.
Woodward took a 14-7 halftime lead, then added a pair of second half touchdowns to even their season mark at 3-3. The Boomers are 2-1 in District 5A-2, tied with Carl Albert a game behind co-leaders Bishop McGuinness and Piedmont. Guthrie falls to 1-2 in the district.
Guthrie scored a late touchdown to make it 28-14.
The Boomers travel to Oklahoma City next Friday for a game against Northwest Classen at Taft Stadium. Northwest is 0-3 in the district and lost to Carl Albert 62-0 on Friday.
Also, McGuinness defeated Guymon 69-7 and Piedmont beat Lawton Eisenhower, 52-12.
