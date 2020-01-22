PERRY - Coltyn Semmel scored 26 points and Kaleb Key and Jack McClung 10 each to lead the Boomers to a 70-66 win over No. 3 (Class 3A) Perry Tuesday night.
Woodward's girls evened their season record at 7-7 with a 54-51 win, their second narrow victory of the season over Perry.
In the boys game, Woodward pretty much controlled from the start, leading by as many a 12 in the first half before settling for a 33-26 margin at the break.
It was more of the same in the second half as the Booems led by double digits most of the way until a late rally by Perry cut the lead to three points.
Semmel's free throw in the final seconds sealed the four-point victory.
Perry lost for just the second time this season. The Boomers improved to 8-6 going into the Jones Tournament starting Thursday.
The girls game saw plenty of momentum changes, though the Boomers maintained the advantage most of the way. Perry took a 27-23 lead in the third period but Woodward went back ahead 33-31 going into the fourth period.
The Boomers led by 10 points in the fourth quarter only to see Perry close the gap in the final minute.
Thessaly Pfeifer led Woodward with 17 points and Caroline Price and Makale Floyd had eight each.
Both Woodward teams will face Cushing in the Jones Tournament with the girls at 6 p.m. and the boys at 7:20 p.m.
Cushing's girls have struggled much of the year going 5-9, but got a win over Sperry on Tuesday that snapped a two-game losing streak.
The Cushing boys were 8-5 going into the Sperry game and had won five of their previous six games. The Tigers have played three ranked teams and lost to all three.
John Marshall's boys and the Jones girls are the top seeds in the tournament.
Girls
Blair 43, Granite 13; Kingfisher 57, Blanchard 40; Lookeba-Sickles 87, Cement 43; Cheyenne 50, Shattuck 43; Weatherford 78, Elgin 20; Okarche 58, Hennessey 28; Lomega 100, Ringwood 46; Altus 71, Elk City 57; Mooreland 49, Arnett 46; Beaver 68, Texhoma 64; Chisholm 68, Blackwell 37; Duke 48, Erick 41; Fairview 35, OBA 24; Hammon 65, Sweetwater 33; Hardesty-Yarbrough 77, Deerfield, Kan. 9; Turpin 60, Tyrone 46; Waynoka 52, Freedom 33.
Alva 52, Newkirk 26; Bethany 42, Cache 40; Vici 73, Buffalo 50; Crescent 46, Watonga 27; Drummond 37, Waukomis 29; Laverne 50, Goodwell 28; Piedmont 54, Guthrie 31; Thomas 44, Sentinel 39
Boys
Blackwell 51, Chisholm 41; Kingfisher 72, Blanchard 40; Canton 66, Sharon-Mutual 46; Canute 46, Thomas 33; Duke 96, Erick 39; Fairview 61, OBA 51; Waynoka 70, Freedom 19; Hammon 100, Sweetwater 45; Lomega 59, Ringwood 32; Elk City 61, Altus 43
Arapaho-Butler 59, Corn Bible 38; Texhoma 75, Beaver 46; Vici 59, Buffalo 48; Cherokee 50, Kremlin-Hillsdale 41; Shattuck 57, Cheyenne 42; Watonga 50, Crescent 39; DCLA 59, Aline-Cleo 39; Elgin 41, Weatherford 36; Laverne 57, Goodwell 54; Hennessey 57, Okarche 47; Tyrone 59, Turpin 44
