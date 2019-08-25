PERRY - The Boomers finished 3-3 in the Perry Fastpitch Classic after splitting a pair of games on Saturday.
Woodward opened with a 12-0 smashing of Bethany in the morning, then lost 6-3 to Tecumseh in the nightcap.
Against Bethany, the Boomers scored in every inning, racking up 14 hits in three frames.
Lizzy Hall had three hits and Payton Rowley and Jordyn Wadley two each. Madison Gartrell drove in three runs and Wadley and Emily Nelson two each.
Gartrell allowed just two hits in three innings and struck out four.
In the second game, Tecumseh took an early 3-1 lead, built it to 6-1 and turned away a late Boomer rally that netted two sixth inning runs.
The Boomers other run came in the first inning.
Laynee Vo, Wadley and Makale Floyd all had two hits for the Boomers. Wadley and Floyd drove in runs.
Floyd pitched for the Boomers, striking out seven.
The Boomers, 10-4, have a short week coming up as they go to Guymon on Monday for a district contest, then host Enid on Tuesday in a non-district match starting at 5 p.m. After that they are off until Sept. 5 when Alva visits.
Saturday's results of interest
Softball
Anadarko 1, Clinton 0; Mooreland 11, Arapaho-Butler 0; Canute 8, Leedey 5; Claremore 8, Carl Albert 5; Cilnton 4, Dibble 3; Covington-Douglas 9, Shidler 3; Duke 5, Walters 4; Edmond Memorial 2, Morrison 1; Chisholm 15, Fort Cobb-Broxton 0; Geary 14, Union City 9; Weatherford 11, Lookeba-Sickles 4; Vici 5, Mangum 3; Ponca City 7, Tecumseh 6; Shattuck 11, Cheyenne 1; Covington-Douglas 8, Carney 2; Carl Albert 2, Durant 1; Chisholm 3, Kingfisher 0; Edmond Memorial 11, Perry 3; Kingfisher 7, OKC Broncos 5; Chickasha 4, Morrison 3
Baseball
Cheyenne 6, Binger-Oney 3; Drummond 14, Cement 2; Fletcher 14, Duke 2; Navajo 9, Blair 1; Canute 8, Asher 4; Lookeba-Sickles 3, Stonewall 0; Granite 12, Ripley 6; Leedey 6, Vici 5 (9 innings); Dale 6, Canute 2
Volleyball
Corn Bible def. Clinton, 25-11, 25-19; Noble def. Corn Bible, 22-25, 25-20, 15-9; Corn Bible def. Altus, 25-5, 25-16; Southwest Covenant def. Corn Bible, 25-19, 25-15; John Marshall def. Sharon-Mutual, 25-7, 25-9; Sharon-Mutual def. Harding Fine Arts, 25-15, 25-10; Sharon-Mutual def. Douglass, 25-20, 25-15; Tuttle def. Sharon-Mutual, 25-22, 25-9; Noble def. Oklahoma Bible, 25-22, 26-24; Oklahoma Bible defe. Southwest Covenant, 19-25, 26-24, 15-11.
Cross Country
Hennessey Invitational
Boys
Girls 3200 meter
Fort Supply: Jessica Barton, 14:38.27 (19); Lyric Woodson, 14:39.96 (22); Jasmine Hagemeier, 18:21; Sierra Calvillo, 18:24; Kami Kornele, 19:13; Kaylee Whittley, 19:27; Lindie Williams, 19:56; Grace Murray, 20:58. Team; 9th.
Woodward - Arlen Becerra, 15:27; Sahira Villegas, 16:57; Teresita Guerrero, 17:35;
Mooreland - Kynlee Mitchell, 15:50; Juliet Dowell, 21:33.
Boys 5K
Mooreland: Collen Mclain, 15:55 (1); Chandler Crissup, 18:15 (11); Francisco Ortega, 18:26 (14); Ben Brown, 18:51 (22); Thomas Goff, 19:56; Theo Sutton, 21:14; Gavin Strunk, 21:51; Jayden Patterson, 22:17; Cody Dowell, 22:41. Team: 3rd.
Woodward: Carlos Rosales, 19.00 (26); Josh Hagemeier, 21:21; Ed Corona, 22:53; Uriel Quintero, 23:59.
Fort Supply - Williams Pachner, 19.24; Ryker Garton, 23:59.
Note: Woodward's Dathan Custar won the boys 1600 meter race in the elementary division with a time of 5:51.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.