ENID - Fourth-ranked Weatherford moved into the Class 4A state tournament with a win over Woodward Boomers 51-31 here Friday night.
The Boomers fell to 18-8 and will play Kingfisher Saturday at 6:30 p.m. in the area consolation final with the winner advancing to state.
Kingfisher kept its season going with a 39-38 victory over Bethany on Friday afternoon.
Against Weatherford, Thessaly Pfeifer led the Boomers with 13 points and Faith O'Handley scored eight.
Scoreboard
State Tournaments
Class A Girls
Seiling 70, Caddo 32
Hydro-Eakly 63, Okarche 41
Class B Boys
Roff 34, Fort Cobb-Broxton 31
Glencoe 72, Buffalo Valley 53
Class B Girls
Pittsburg 59, Hammon 27
Lomega 65, Whitesboro 40
Area Tournaments
Class 4A Girls
Kingfisher 39, Bethany 38
Fort Gibson 67, Byng 31
Blanchard 47, Harding Charter 35
Stilwell 51, Inola 49
Tuttle 62, Ada 28
Class 3A Girls
Comanche 57, Kingston 46
Seq. Tahlequah 38, Morris 22
Kiefer 48, Roland 40
Alva 44, Community Christian 29
Class 4A Boys
Victory Christian 53, Hilldale 43
Crossing Christian 57, Classen 38
Douglass 79, Tulsa Central 74
Blanchard 53, North Rock Creek 46
Class 3A Boys
Crooked Oak 62, Beggs 54
Kingston 59, Prague 37
Vinita 52, Morris 49
Class 2A Boys
Preston 55, Warner 45
Amber Pocasset 46, Merritt 40
Panama 50, Howe 49
Okemah 51, Tishomingo 47
