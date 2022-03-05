ENID - Fourth-ranked Weatherford moved into the Class 4A state tournament with a win over Woodward Boomers 51-31 here Friday night.

The Boomers fell to 18-8 and will play Kingfisher Saturday at 6:30 p.m. in the area consolation final with the winner advancing to state.

Kingfisher kept its season going with a 39-38 victory over Bethany on Friday afternoon.

Against Weatherford, Thessaly Pfeifer led the Boomers with 13 points and Faith O'Handley scored eight.

Scoreboard

State Tournaments

Class A Girls

Seiling 70, Caddo 32

Hydro-Eakly 63, Okarche 41

Class B Boys

Roff 34, Fort Cobb-Broxton 31

Glencoe 72, Buffalo Valley 53

Class B Girls

Pittsburg 59, Hammon 27

Lomega 65, Whitesboro 40

Area Tournaments

Class 4A Girls

Kingfisher 39, Bethany 38

Fort Gibson 67, Byng 31

Blanchard 47, Harding Charter 35

Stilwell 51, Inola 49

Tuttle 62, Ada 28

Class 3A Girls

Comanche 57, Kingston 46

Seq. Tahlequah 38, Morris 22

Kiefer 48, Roland 40

Alva 44, Community Christian 29

Class 4A Boys

Victory Christian 53, Hilldale 43

Crossing Christian 57, Classen 38

Douglass 79, Tulsa Central 74

Blanchard 53, North Rock Creek 46

Class 3A Boys

Crooked Oak 62, Beggs 54

Kingston 59, Prague 37

Vinita 52, Morris 49

Class 2A Boys

Preston 55, Warner 45

Amber Pocasset 46, Merritt 40

Panama 50, Howe 49

Okemah 51, Tishomingo 47

