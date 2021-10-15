LAWTON - A talented Eisenhower Eagle football team was too much for the Boomers here Friday night.
The Eagles handed the Boomers a third straight District 5A-2 setback with a 46-14 victory at Cameron Stadium.
Eisenhower scored early and often, getting touchdowns on their initial four possessions of the game.
Taking the opening kickoff, the Eagles went 65 yards in 7 plays with Will Trachte scoring from the five.
After a punt, the Eagles scored again on a 5-yard run by Trevaughan Walton to make it 14-0.
The Boomers drove into Eisenhower territory on their next possession but were stopped by an interception at the 13.
On the next play, Trachte hit Cory McClelland for an 87-yard touchdown and 21-0 lead early in the second period.
Another big drive by the Boomers ended in points this time as Nash Hunter took a screen pass from Wyatt Pope into the end zone from 17 yards out, cutting the lead to 21-7. The drive covered 64 yards in six plays with a 29-yard Pope to Kash Shipley pass the big play early.
Eisnenhower answered immediately with a 26-yard touchdown pass from Trachte to Ziaire Walton for a 28-7 lead.
The Eagles added a safety later in the half to go up 30-7.
Taelen Laird got the Boomers second touchdown, taking the second half kickoff 71 yards to paydirt.
The momentum didn't last long as after an exchange of punts, Eisenhower put together a scoring drive capped by a nine-yard touchdown by Walton that made it 37-14.
The Eagles added a final touchdown on a 32-yard run by McClelland, then picked up another safety for the 46-14 final.
Woodward, 2-5 overall, will be back in action on Thursday hosting the winless Guymon Tigers at Boomer Stadium.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.