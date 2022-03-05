ENID – Sixth-ranked Kingfisher ended the Boomers state basketball tournament hopes with a 40-30 victory in the 4A-1 area girls consolation finals Saturday night.
The Boomers finish their season at 18-9, the program’s best record since 2018.
Kingfisher, 39-38 losers to the Boomers in the regional last week, led most of the final three quarters.
Woodward led early, then regained the lead briefly at 17-16 on a Faith O’Handley basket early in the third period.
An 11-1 run gave Kingfisher a nine-point margin but the Boomers closed to within three on buckets by Thessaly Pfeifer and Presley Pruett going into the fourth period.
The Boomers then went nearly five minutes without scoring and the Yellowjackets used free throws to open the lead up again.
Free throws were big for the Yellowjackets, who scored half of their 40 points from the charity stripe.
Pfeifer led the Boomers with 11 points and Jiselle Hagemeier finished with eight. O’Handley had six points, Averi Edwards and Pruett two each and Masey Porter had one point.
McKenna Frost led Kingfisher with 18 points.
