The Boomers came up short against the Eagles Friday night, losing a 33-14 District 4A-1 contest.

The loss dropped the Boomers to 0-5 overall and 0-2 in the district. Weatherford is 2-3 and 1-1.

After falling behind 13-0, the Boomers scored in the second period on a 34-yard pass from Sam Cheap to Mason Boring. Lucas Shirkey added the conversion.

Weatherford built the lead to 26-7 after three quarters.

The Boomers’ final touchdown came in the fourth period on a two-yard run by Hayden Hillyer. Shirkey again added the conversion.

The Eagles added one more touchdown for the final margin.

The Boomers begin a lengthy homestand next Friday against Chickasha, which is 2-0 in the district after beating John Marshall 31-0 on Friday.

In the other district game, Elk City edged Clinton 14-12.

Tags

Trending Video