The Boomers came up short against the Eagles Friday night, losing a 33-14 District 4A-1 contest.
The loss dropped the Boomers to 0-5 overall and 0-2 in the district. Weatherford is 2-3 and 1-1.
After falling behind 13-0, the Boomers scored in the second period on a 34-yard pass from Sam Cheap to Mason Boring. Lucas Shirkey added the conversion.
Weatherford built the lead to 26-7 after three quarters.
The Boomers’ final touchdown came in the fourth period on a two-yard run by Hayden Hillyer. Shirkey again added the conversion.
The Eagles added one more touchdown for the final margin.
The Boomers begin a lengthy homestand next Friday against Chickasha, which is 2-0 in the district after beating John Marshall 31-0 on Friday.
In the other district game, Elk City edged Clinton 14-12.
